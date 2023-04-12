News

All





Water From Your Eyes Share Video for New Song “True Life” Everyone’s Crushed Due Out May 26 via Matador

Photography by Eleanor Petry



New York-based duo Water From Your Eyes are releasing a new album, Everyone’s Crushed, on May 26 via Matador, their first album for the iconic label. Now they have shared the album’s second single, “True Life,” via a music video. Sabrina Nichols directed the animated video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Water From Your Eyes are Nate Amos (he/him) and Rachel Brown (they/them).

The band collectively had this to say about the new single in a press release: “‘True life’ is our Neil Young-inspired quasi-nu metal stomp. It is also intended to be our ‘Short Skirt / Long Jacket.’ The bridge was initially meant to contain lyrics from ‘Cinnamon Girl,’ but Neil Young’s lawyers wouldn’t let us use them. Now they are about how Neil Young wouldn’t let us use his words. The rest of the song deals with life and assorted complications of the material world.”

Previously Water From Your Eyes shared the album’s first single, “Barley,” via a music video directed by the band’s own Rachel Brown. “Barley” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Everyone’s Crushed is the follow-up to 2021’s Structure (on Wharf Cat) and 2019’s Somebody Else’s Song. Brown says Everyone’s Crushed is the band’s most collaborative album yet.

Water From Your Eyes was one of the artists to take part in our 20th anniversary album, Covers of Covers, where they covered R.E.M’s “It’s the End of the World As We Know It (and I Feel Fine).” Check out the whole album here or listen to Water From Your Eyes’ track on YouTube and Spotify.

Read our 2021 interview with Water From Your Eyes on Structure.

In 2022, Water From Your Eyes’ Nate Amos also partnered with Lily Konigsberg (of Palberta) as My Idea and released the album CRY MFER, via Hardly Art. Read our 2022 interview with My Idea.

Water From Your Eyes Tour Dates:

4/7 Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival

4/8 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *

4/9 Lawrence, KS @ Lied Center (Pavilion Space)

4/10 Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre *

4/11 Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre *

4/12 Salt Lake City, UT at Soundwell *

4/13 Las Vegas, NV @ AREA15 *

4/14 Bakersfield, CA @ Temblor Brew #

4/15 Oakland, CA @ Eli’s #

4/16 San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater *

4/18 Reno, NV @ Cargo Concert Hall *

4/19 Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post +

4/20 Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre +

4/21 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon #

4/22 Phoenix, AZ @ Trunk Space #

4/23 Flagstaff, AZ @ Yucca North *

4/24 El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace *

4/25 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister *

4/27 Oklahoma City, OK @ Jones Assembly *

4/28 Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge *

4/29 Memphis, TN @ Black Lodge *

5/1 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue *

5/2 Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater *

5/4 Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street *

5/5 Richmond, VA @ Friday Cheers *

5/6 Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat *

5/7 Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees

5/28 Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome ^

5/29 Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds ^

5/31 Edinburgh, SC @ The Queen’s Hall ^

6/1 Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol ^

6/15 Philadelphia, PA @ Bonk’s Bar

6/16 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

6/17 Asheville, NC @ Static Age Records

6/20 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

6/21 Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger

6/22 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

6/24 Calgary, AB @ Sled Island

6/27 Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

8/12 Göteborg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

8/18 Biddinghuizen, NL - Lowlands Festival

8/19 Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

6/24 Calgary, AB @ Sled Island



* w/ Snail Mail & Dazy

# w/ Dazy

+ w/ Snail Mail

^ w/ Interpol

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.