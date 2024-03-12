News

Waxahatchee Shares One-Shot Video For New Song “365” Tigers Blood Due Out March 22 via ANTI-

Photography by Molly Matalon



Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield) is releasing a new album, Tigers Blood, on March 22 via ANTI-. Now she has shared its third single, “365,” via a music video filmed in one continuous shot. Corbett Jones and Nick Simonite directed the video. Watch it below.

Crutchfield had this to say about “365” in a press release: “‘365’ is a song about codependency as it pertains to addiction and relationships with addicts. It’s something I’ve dealt with a lot in my life and I really wanted to distill the nerves and emotions down to their purest form in this song. Brad Cook and I had a lot of ideas we tried for this one, but in the end, we tracked it live just him, Jake Lenderman, and myself running the song a couple of times together in the room.”

Previously Waxahatchee shared the album’s first single, “Right Back to It,” which features MJ Lenderman. It was shared via a music video and the track was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then she shared its second single, “Bored,” via a music video. “Bored” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Tigers Blood follows Saint Cloud, which was #6 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. In 2022 Crutchfield teamed up with Jess Williamson to form Plains and release their debut album, I Walked With You A Ways, via ANTI-.

The new album also features Spencer Tweedy, alongside Phil and Brad Cook. Brad Cook produced the album, which was recorded at the Sonic Ranch in the border town Tornillo, Texas. Brad Cook also worked on Saint Cloud at the same studio.

Read our 2020 interview with Waxahatchee on Saint Cloud.

Waxahatchee Tour Dates:

April 18 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater ^

April 19 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre ^

April 20 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed ^ – SOLD OUT

April 21 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre ^

April 23 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall ^

April 25 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place ^

April 26 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre ^

April 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount Theatre ^ – SOLD OUT

April 28 – Richmond, VA – The National ^

April 30 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel ^

May 1 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium ^

May 3 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live ^

May 4 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham Theater ^

May 5 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

May 6 – Birmingham, AL – Lyric Theatre ^

May 8 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom ^

May 9 – Fort Worth, TX – Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall ^

May 10 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater ^

May 11 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater ^

May 13 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren ^

May 14 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park ^

May 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium ^

May 17 – Paso Robles, CA – Barrelhouse Brewing Co. ^

May 18 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater ^

May 19 – Sonoma, CA – Gundlach Bundschu Winery ^ – SOLD OUT

May 21 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot ^

May 23 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom ^

July 11 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso ~

July 12 – Köln, DE – Gebäude 9 ~

July 13 – Hamburg, DE – Mojo Club ~

July 14 – Bruges, BE – CactusfestivalJuly 15 – Berlin, DE – Festsaal Kreuzberg ~

July 17 – Schorndorf, DE – Club Manufaktur ~

July 18 – Feldkirch, AT – Poolbar Festival ~

July 19 – Sittersdorf, AT – Acoustic Lakeside Festival

July 21 – Zurich, CH – Bogen F ~

July 22 – Paris, FR – La Maroquinerie ~

July 24 – Brighton, UK – Chalk ~

July 25 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town ~

July 26 – Southwold, UK – Latitude Festival

July 27 – Manchester, UK – New Century ~

July 29 – Leeds, UK – The Leeds Irish Centre ~

July 30 – Glasgow, UK – Queen Margaret Union ~

July 31 – Belfast, UK – The Belfast Empire Music Hall ~

August 1 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street ~

August 16 – Vancouver, BC – The Orpheum Theatre *

August 17 – Portland, OR – Pioneer Courthouse Square *

August 18 – Seattle, WA – Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater *

August 19 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall %

August 21 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s %

August 23 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant %

August 24 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee %

August 25 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Beer Garden %

August 26 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Warhol at Carnegie Music Hall %

August 28 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

August 29 – South Deerfield, MA – Tree House Summer Stage &# – SOLD OUT

August 30 – Portland, ME – State Theater &#

August 31 – Accord, NY – Arrowood Farms &# – SOLD OUT

September 1 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage &#

September 6 – Vienna, VA – Filene Center - Wolf Trap &#

September 7 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore #@

September 8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore &+



^ w/ Good Morning

~ w/ Anna St. Louis

* w/ Woods

% w/ Tre Burt

# w/ Tim Heidecker

& w/ Snail Mail

+ w/ Greg Mendez

@ w/ Gladie

