News

All





Waxahatchee Shares Video For New Song “Bored” Tigers Blood Due Out March 22 via ANTI-

Photography by Molly Matalon



Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield) is releasing a new album, Tigers Blood, on March 22 via ANTI-. Now she has shared its second single, “Bored,” via a music video. She’s also announced some new European tour dates. Corbett Jones and Nick Simonite directed the video, which mainly features Crutchfield and her band performing in a bar. Watch it below, followed by all of Waxahatchee’s upcoming tour dates.

Crutchfield had this to say about “Bored” in a press release: “I feel like my comfort zone when writing songs lies somewhere on the emotional spectrum of sadness and heartache. Writing from a place of happiness scares me. Too earnest. Anger scares me even more. I wrote ‘Bored’ about one of those situations where anger was called for and was the only authentic place from which to write about what I was experiencing. It was a challenge for me and ‘Bored’ is the end result.”

Previously Waxahatchee shared the album’s first single, “Right Back to It,” which features MJ Lenderman. It was shared via a music video and the track was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

Tigers Blood follows Saint Cloud, which was #6 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. In 2022 Crutchfield teamed up with Jess Williamson to form Plains and release their debut album, I Walked With You A Ways, via ANTI-.

The new album also features Spencer Tweedy, alongside Phil and Brad Cook. Brad Cook produced the album, which was recorded at the Sonic Ranch in the border town Tornillo, Texas. Brad Cook also worked on Saint Cloud at the same studio.

Read our 2020 interview with Waxahatchee on Saint Cloud.

Waxahatchee Tour Dates:

April 18 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater ^

April 19 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre ^

April 20 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed ^

April 21 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre ^

April 23 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall ^

April 25 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place ^

April 26 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre ^

April 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount Theatre ^

April 28 – Richmond, VA – The National ^

April 30 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel ^

May 1 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium ^

May 3 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live ^

May 4 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham Theater ^

May 5 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

May 6 – Birmingham, AL – Lyric Theatre ^

May 8 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom ^

May 9 – Fort Worth, TX – Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall ^

May 10 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater ^

May 11 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater ^

May 13 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren ^

May 14 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park ^

May 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium ^

May 17 – Paso Robles, CA – Barrelhouse Brewing Co. ^

May 18 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater ^

May 19 – Sonoma, CA – Gundlach Bundschu Winery ^

May 21 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot ^

May 23 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom ^

July 11 – Amsterdam NL – Paradiso

July 12 – Köln DE – Gebäude 9

July 13 – Hamburg DE – Mojo Club

July 14 – Bruges BE – Cactusfestival

July 15 – Berlin DE – Festsaal Kreuzberg

July 17 – Schorndorf DE – Club Manufaktur

July 18 – Feldkirch AT – Poolbar Festival

July 19 – Sittersdorf AT – Acoustic Lakeside Festival

July 21 – Zurich CH – Bogen F

July 22 – Paris FR – La Maroquinerie

July 24 – Brighton UK – Chalk

July 25 – London UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town

July 26 – Southwold UK – Latitude Festival

July 27 – Manchester UK – New Century

July 29 – Leeds UK – The Leeds Irish Centre

July 30 – Glasgow UK – Queen Margaret Union

July 31 – Belfast UK – The Belfast Empire Music Hall

August 1 – Dublin IE – Vicar Street

August 19 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall %

August 21 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s %

August 23 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant %

August 24 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee %

August 25 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Beer Garden %

August 26 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Warhol at Carnegie Music Hall %

August 28 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

August 29 – South Deerfield, MA – Tree House Summer Stage &#

August 30 – Portland, ME – State Theater &#

August 31 – Accord, NY – Arrowood Farms &#

September 1 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage &#

September 6 – Vienna, VA – Filene Center - Wolf Trap &#

September 7 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore #@

September 8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore &+



^ w/ Good Morning

% w/ Tre Burt

# w/ Tim Heidecker

& w/ Snail Mail

+ w/ Greg Mendez

@ w/ Gladie

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.