 Wednesday Share Video For New Single “Bull Believer” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, September 9th, 2022  
Subscribe

Wednesday Share Video For New Single “Bull Believer”

Out Now via Dead Oceans

Sep 09, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Zachary Chick
Bookmark and Share


Asheville rock band Wednesday have shared a video for their new single, the eight-and-a-half minute long “Bull Believer,” in addition to announcing that they have signed to Dead Oceans. View the Josh Fink-directed video below.

The band’s Karly Hartzman states in a press release: “This song is an excuse for me to scream on stage, an outlet for the anger and sadness that has been collected by the current and past versions of myself. An offering to myself of a brief moment of release from being tolerant of the cruelty of life: feels like cutting my hair to let go of the history it holds.”

Earlier this year, Wednesday released the covers album Mowing the Leaves Instead of Piling ‘em Up. Read our interview with the band on the album here.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent