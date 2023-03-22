News

Wednesday Share Video For New Song “TV in the Gas Pump” Rat Saw God Due Out April 7 via Dead Oceans

Photography by Zachary Chick



Asheville rockers Wednesday are releasing a new album, Rat Saw God, on April 7 via Dead Oceans (their first for the label). Now they have shared its fourth and final pre-release single, “TV in the Gas Pump,” via an animated music video. Lewis Dahm directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

“This is the first song I’ve written about being on the road, and I really just wanted to collect all that imagery you ingest on tour,” the band’s frontwoman Karly Hartzman explains in a press release. “A few images that made it in the song include: the never ending gas station stops that blend together and the dystopian gas pump advertisements, a stressful experience in a Panera bread and a story of coming up from taking what you thought was a microdose of shrooms in a Dollar General.”

Dahm had this to say about directing the music video: “This video is a result of Karly’s sicko vision of the Arresting Beauty of the American South. That vision was digitized by local freak-on-a-leash Lewis Dahm.”

The band also features MJ Lenderman, Alan Miller, and Xandy Chelmis.

Back in October, Wednesday shared the album’s eight-and-a-half minute long “Bull Believer,” in addition to announcing that they had signed to Dead Oceans. When Rat Saw God was announced in January, Wednesday shared its second single, “Chosen to Deserve,” via a music video. “Chosen to Deserve” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then in February they shared its third single, “Bath County,” via a music video.

In 2022, Wednesday released the covers album Mowing the Leaves Instead of Piling ‘em Up. Read our interview with the band on the album here. The band’s last album of original songs was 2021’s Twin Plagues. Wednesday wrote Rat Saw God in the months soon after following Twin Plagues’ completion. They recorded at Asheville’s Drop of Sun studio over the course of a week.

“I really jumped that hurdle with Twin Plagues where I was not worrying at all really about being vulnerable—I was finally comfortable with it, and I really wanna stay in that zone,” said Hartzman in a previous press release.

The songs on Rat Saw God tackle everyday life, rather than big issues. “Everyone’s story is worthy,” said Hartzman. “Literally every life story is worth writing down, because people are so fascinating.”

Wednesday Tour Dates:

3/31 - Athens, GA @ Ohio University (Lobster Fest)

4/1 - Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club ^

4/26 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West *

4/27 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn *

4/28 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa *

4/30 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada *

5/1 - Austin, TX - Mohawk *

5/3 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister *

5/4 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress *

5/5 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom !

5/6 - San Francisco, CA - Independent *

5/8 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios *

5/9 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret *

5/10 - Seattle, WA - Neumos *

5/11 - Spokane, WA - Lucky You Lounge *

5/12-14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party

5/13 - Boise, ID - The Shredder *~

5/15 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge *

5/17 - Kansas City, MO - recordBar *

5/18 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway *

5/19 - Little Rock, AR - Stickyz Rock N Roll Chicken Shack *

5/20 - Memphis, TN - Growlers *

5/21 - Nashville, TN - Basement East *

5/27 - Berlin, DE - Schokoladen

5/28 - Groningen, NL - Vera

5/29 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso Upstairs

5/31 - Brussels, BE - Botanique

6/1 - Paris, FR - L’International

6/3 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound

6/5 - Manchester, UK - YES Basement

6/6 - London, UK - The Lexington

6/7 - Bristol, UK - Rough Trade

6/9 - Porto, PT - Primavera Sound

6/10 - Madrid, ES - Primavera Sound

6/11 - Madrid, ES - Primavera in the City

6/15 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre #

6/16 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle #

6/17 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer @#

6/18 - Washington, DC - Black Cat #

6/20 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg #

6/21 - Cambridge, MA - Sinclair #

6/22 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz #

6/23 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern #

6/24 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme %

6/26 - Chicago, IL - Metro #$

6/27 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club #

6/28 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club #

6/30 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups #

7/1 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel #



^ w/ Drive-by Truckers

* w/ Cryogeyser

! w/ Toner

# w/ Tenci

% w/ Advance Base

@ w/ All Dogs

~ w/ Mannequin Pussy

$ w/ Squirrel Flower

