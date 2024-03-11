 Weezer Announce Tour Where They Will Perform “The Blue Album” in Full for its 30th Anniversary | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, March 11th, 2024  
Weezer Announce Tour Where They Will Perform “The Blue Album” in Full for its 30th Anniversary

Voyage to the Blue Planet Tour will Also Feature The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr.

Mar 11, 2024 By Mark Redfern
Weezer have the Voyage to the Blue Planet Tour, in which they will play their 1994-released self-titled debut album (aka The Blue Album) in its entirety in honor of its 30th anniversary. The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. will be the support acts. The tour happens this September and October. Check out all the dates below.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 15 at 10:00 a.m. local time, with presales starting on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. local time.

The band have also announced a seprate show this Friday at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles. Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar will support that show in a flip to at March 1992 show at Raji’s where Weezer opened for Dogstar.

Weezer was released on May 10, 1994 and included the popular singles “Buddy Holly,” “Say It Ain’t So,” and “Undone – The Sweater Song.”

Weezer Voyage to the Blue Planet Tour Dates:

Wed, Sept. 4, 2024 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Fri, Sept. 6, 2024 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
Sat, Sept. 7, 2024 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
Sun, Sept. 8, 2024 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Scotiabank Arena
Tues, Sept. 10, 2024 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Wed, Sept. 11, 2024 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Fri, Sept. 13, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Sat, Sept. 14, 2024 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
Tues, Sept. 17, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Wed, Sept. 18, 2024 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Fri, Sept. 20, 2024 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
Sat, Sept. 21, 2024 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood*
Fri, Sept. 27, 2024 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Sat, Sept. 28, 2024 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Sun, Sept. 29, 2024 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Tues, Oct. 1, 2024 - Loveland, CO - Blue FCU Arena
Fri, Oct. 4, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Sat, Oct 5, 2024 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - Rogers Arena
Sun, Oct. 6, 2024 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Tues, Oct. 8, 2024 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Wed, Oct. 9, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Fri, Oct. 11, 2024 - Inglewood, CA- Intuit Dome

