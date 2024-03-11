News

Weezer Announce Tour Where They Will Perform “The Blue Album” in Full for its 30th Anniversary Voyage to the Blue Planet Tour will Also Feature The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr.

Photography by Brendan Walter



Weezer have the Voyage to the Blue Planet Tour, in which they will play their 1994-released self-titled debut album (aka The Blue Album) in its entirety in honor of its 30th anniversary. The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. will be the support acts. The tour happens this September and October. Check out all the dates below.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 15 at 10:00 a.m. local time, with presales starting on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. local time.

The band have also announced a seprate show this Friday at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles. Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar will support that show in a flip to at March 1992 show at Raji’s where Weezer opened for Dogstar.

Weezer was released on May 10, 1994 and included the popular singles “Buddy Holly,” “Say It Ain’t So,” and “Undone – The Sweater Song.”

Weezer Voyage to the Blue Planet Tour Dates:

Wed, Sept. 4, 2024 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Fri, Sept. 6, 2024 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

Sat, Sept. 7, 2024 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Sun, Sept. 8, 2024 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Scotiabank Arena

Tues, Sept. 10, 2024 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Wed, Sept. 11, 2024 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Fri, Sept. 13, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Sat, Sept. 14, 2024 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Tues, Sept. 17, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Wed, Sept. 18, 2024 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Fri, Sept. 20, 2024 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center

Sat, Sept. 21, 2024 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood*

Fri, Sept. 27, 2024 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Sat, Sept. 28, 2024 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sun, Sept. 29, 2024 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Tues, Oct. 1, 2024 - Loveland, CO - Blue FCU Arena

Fri, Oct. 4, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Sat, Oct 5, 2024 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - Rogers Arena

Sun, Oct. 6, 2024 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Tues, Oct. 8, 2024 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Wed, Oct. 9, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Fri, Oct. 11, 2024 - Inglewood, CA- Intuit Dome

