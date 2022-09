News

Weezer Release New EP SZNZ: Autumn Out Now via Crush Music/Atlantic





Weezer have released a new EP, SZNZ: Autumn, today via Crush Music / Atlantic. It is the third installment in a set of four EPs matching the different seasons. Listen below.

In June, Weezer released the EP SZNZ: Summer.

