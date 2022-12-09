News

All





Weezer Share New Single “I Want a Dog” SZNZ: Winter Due Out December 21





Weezer have shared a new single, “I Want a Dog.” It is the first release from their forthcoming EP, SZNZ: Winter, which will be out on December 21. Listen below.

SZNZ: Winter is the fourth installment in a set of four EPs corresponding with the different seasons. The previous EP, SZNZ: Autumn, was released in September.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.