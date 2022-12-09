 Weezer Share New Single “I Want a Dog” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, December 9th, 2022  
Subscribe

Weezer Share New Single “I Want a Dog”

SZNZ: Winter Due Out December 21

Dec 09, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Weezer have shared a new single, “I Want a Dog.” It is the first release from their forthcoming EP, SZNZ: Winter, which will be out on December 21. Listen below.

SZNZ: Winter is the fourth installment in a set of four EPs corresponding with the different seasons. The previous EP, SZNZ: Autumn, was released in September.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #70

Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)

Most Recent