Weezer Share New Single “I Want a Dog”
SZNZ: Winter Due Out December 21
Weezer have shared a new single, “I Want a Dog.” It is the first release from their forthcoming EP, SZNZ: Winter, which will be out on December 21. Listen below.
SZNZ: Winter is the fourth installment in a set of four EPs corresponding with the different seasons. The previous EP, SZNZ: Autumn, was released in September.
