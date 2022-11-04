 "Weird Al" Yankovic Shares New Song "Now You Know" (+Stream Biopic Soundtrack) | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, November 4th, 2022  
“Weird Al” Yankovic Shares New Song “Now You Know” (+Stream Biopic Soundtrack)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Soundtrack and Film Out Today

Nov 04, 2022 By Joey Arnone
“Weird Al” Yankovic has released an official soundtrack for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story today, coinciding with the film’s release, which is available to stream today via Roku Channel. The soundtrack features a new original song, “Now You Know.” Listen to the song and soundtrack below.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story was co-written by Yankovic himself alongside director Eric Appel, and stars Daniel Radcliffe (as Yankovic) and Evan Rachel Wood.

Read our My Favorite Album interview with “Weird” Al Yankovic on Elton John.

