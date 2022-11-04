“Weird Al” Yankovic Shares New Song “Now You Know” (+Stream Biopic Soundtrack)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Soundtrack and Film Out Today
“Weird Al” Yankovic has released an official soundtrack for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story today, coinciding with the film’s release, which is available to stream today via Roku Channel. The soundtrack features a new original song, “Now You Know.” Listen to the song and soundtrack below.
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story was co-written by Yankovic himself alongside director Eric Appel, and stars Daniel Radcliffe (as Yankovic) and Evan Rachel Wood.
Read our My Favorite Album interview with “Weird” Al Yankovic on Elton John.
