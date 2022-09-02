Weird Nightmare and Ancient Shapes Release Double A-Side Single
“I Think You Know” w/ “Bird With an Iron Head” Out Now via Sub Pop
Weird Nightmare (the solo project of METZ guitarist/singer Alex Edkins) and Ancient Shapes have shared a double A-side single, which features four new songs. Edkins has shared the single “I Think You Know,” with Ancient Shapes sharing three new songs: “Bird With an Iron Head,” “Imaginary Agony,” and “I’m Against the Wind.” A video for “Bird With an Iron Head” has also been shared. The new release is out now via Sub Pop, and will be out on 7-inch vinyl on October 21. Listen below.
