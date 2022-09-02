News

Weird Nightmare and Ancient Shapes Release Double A-Side Single “I Think You Know” w/ “Bird With an Iron Head” Out Now via Sub Pop





Weird Nightmare (the solo project of METZ guitarist/singer Alex Edkins) and Ancient Shapes have shared a double A-side single, which features four new songs. Edkins has shared the single “I Think You Know,” with Ancient Shapes sharing three new songs: “Bird With an Iron Head,” “Imaginary Agony,” and “I’m Against the Wind.” A video for “Bird With an Iron Head” has also been shared. The new release is out now via Sub Pop, and will be out on 7-inch vinyl on October 21. Listen below.

<a href="https://weirdnightmare.bandcamp.com/album/i-think-you-know-bird-with-an-iron-head">I Think You Know / Bird With an Iron Head by Weird Nightmare / Ancient Shapes</a>

