Friday, September 2nd, 2022  
Weird Nightmare and Ancient Shapes Release Double A-Side Single

“I Think You Know” w/ “Bird With an Iron Head” Out Now via Sub Pop

Sep 02, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Weird Nightmare (the solo project of METZ guitarist/singer Alex Edkins) and Ancient Shapes have shared a double A-side single, which features four new songs. Edkins has shared the single “I Think You Know,” with Ancient Shapes sharing three new songs: “Bird With an Iron Head,” “Imaginary Agony,” and “I’m Against the Wind.” A video for “Bird With an Iron Head” has also been shared. The new release is out now via Sub Pop, and will be out on 7-inch vinyl on October 21. Listen below.

