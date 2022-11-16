Weird Nightmare Shares New Single “So Far Gone”
Out Now via Sub Pop
Nov 16, 2022
Photography by Ryan Thompson
Weird Nightmare (the solo project of METZ guitarist/singer Alex Edkins) has shared a new single, “So Far Gone.” It is out now via Sub Pop. Listen below.
In September, Edkins shared the single “I Think You Know,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
