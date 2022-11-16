 Weird Nightmare Shares New Single “So Far Gone” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, November 16th, 2022  
Weird Nightmare Shares New Single “So Far Gone”

Out Now via Sub Pop

Nov 16, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Ryan Thompson
Weird Nightmare (the solo project of METZ guitarist/singer Alex Edkins) has shared a new single, “So Far Gone.” It is out now via Sub Pop. Listen below.

In September, Edkins shared the single “I Think You Know,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

