Westerman Announces New Album, Shares New Song “CSI: Petralona” An Inbuilt Fault Due Out May 5 via Partisan

Photography by Siam Coy



Westerman (full name Will Westerman) has announced a new album, An Inbuilt Fault, and shared a new song from it, “CSI: Petralona.” An Inbuilt Fault is due out May 5 via Partisan. Check out “CSI: Petralona” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as Westerman’s previously announced upcoming tour dates.

An Inbuilt Fault is Westerman’s second album. His debut album, Your Hero is Not Dead, came out in 2020 via Partisan, and made it to #23 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. An Inbuilt Fault includes “Idol; RE-run,” a new single Westerman shared last year.

For An Inbuilt Fault, Westerman worked with James Krivchenia of Big Thief, who co-produced the album with him via recordings in Los Angeles that built on demos Westerman recorded in Italy.

Westerman had this to say about “CSI: Petralona” in a press release: “I had the riff for the song and left it lying around with a bunch of other bits and pieces. A friend told me that Tom Waits has this image of having a musical junk drawer of old parts that you haven’t found anything to do with. It came from there. I went to Greece for a month to scope out if I wanted to move here, and a friend encouraged me to write about this strange day I had there. The lyrics were immediate. It’s presented on the album as it was first written. It’s the most autobiographical song on the record.”

Check out our interview with Westerman, which originally appeared in Issue 67 of our print issue.

An Inbuilt Fault Tracklist:

1. Give

2. Idol; RE-run

3. I, Catullus

4. CSI Petralona

5. Help Didn’t Help At All

6. A Lens Turning

7. Take

8. An Inbuilt Fault

9. Pilot Was a Dancer

Westerman 2023 North American Tour Dates:

5/6 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

5/7 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

5/9 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

5/10 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

5/14 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

5/16 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

5/17 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

5/19 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

5/20 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

5/21 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

5/23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

5/24 - Philadelphia, PA @Johnny Brenda’s

5/26 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

5/27 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle - Back Room

5/28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

5/30 - Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub

5/31 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

6/2 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

6/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

