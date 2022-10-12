Westerman Shares New Song “Idol; RE-run,” Announces North American Tour

News

Westerman has shared a new song, “Idol; RE-run.” The song was produced by Westerman and James Krivchenia of Big Thief. Westerman has also announced a North American tour for 2023. Listen to the new song and view a full list of Westerman’s upcoming tour dates below.

In a press release, Westerman states: “The lyrics to the song were written around the same time as the storming of the Capitol. The compulsion towards the pedestal is strong. The need to scapegoat and revere without logic. Our populists actively celebrate their being people who don’t know anything other or better than anyone else, yet these specters with their failings conduct our anger and resentment as if they were gods. They are nothing more than the shadow of something else, the face fronting a need to be loved or revered present in everyone. And there will always be another face to front.”

Westerman’s debut album, Your Hero is Not Dead, came out in 2020 via Partisan, and made it to #23 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. It featured the songs “Think I’ll Stay,” “Waiting On Design,” the title track “Your Hero Is Not Dead,” and “The Line.”

Check out our interview with Westerman, which originally appeared in Issue 67 of our print issue.

Westerman 2022/2023 Tour Dates:

10/12 - Faenza, IT @ Clandestino Faenza

10/13 - Milan, IT @ Germi-Luuogo di Contaminazione

10/15 - Budapest, HU @ Isolation Budapest

10/24 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

10/25 - Manchester, UK @ Yes

10/26 - Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

10/28 - London, UK @ Union Chapel

5/6 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

5/7 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

5/9 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

5/10 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

5/14 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

5/16 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

5/17 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

5/19 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

5/20 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

5/21 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

5/23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

5/24 - Philadelphia, PA @Johnny Brenda’s

5/26 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

5/27 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle - Back Room

5/28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

5/30 - Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub

5/31 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

6/2 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

6/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

