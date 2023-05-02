Westerman Shares Video for New Song “A Lens Turning”
An Inbuilt Fault Due Out This Friday via Partisan
May 02, 2023
Photography by Siam Coy
Westerman (full name Will Westerman) is releasing a new album, An Inbuilt Fault, this Friday via Partisan. Now he has shared the album’s fourth single, “A Lens Turning,” via a music video. Edwin Burdis directed and animated the video. Watch it below, followed by Westerman’s previously announced upcoming tour dates, as well as some newly announced European shows.
Previously Westerman shared the album’s lead single, “CSI: Petralona.” Then he shared the album’s third single, “Take,” via a music video. “Take” was one of our Songs of the Week. An Inbuilt Fault includes “Idol; RE-run,” a new single Westerman shared last year.
An Inbuilt Fault is Westerman’s second album. His debut album, Your Hero is Not Dead, came out in 2020 via Partisan, and made it to #23 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.
For An Inbuilt Fault, Westerman worked with James Krivchenia of Big Thief, who co-produced the album with him via recordings in Los Angeles that built on demos Westerman recorded in Italy.
Check out our interview with Westerman, which originally appeared in Issue 67 of our print issue.
Westerman 2023 North American Tour Dates:
North America:
5/6 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah
5/7 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
5/9 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
5/10 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
5/14 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
5/16 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
5/17 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
5/19 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
5/20 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
5/21 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
5/23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
5/24 - Philadelphia, PA @Johnny Brenda’s
5/26 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
5/27 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle - Back Room
5/28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
5/30 - Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub
5/31 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
6/2 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
6/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
Europe:
10/14 - Glasgow, UK @ TBC
10/15 - Edinburgh, UK @ Mash House
10/17 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
10/18 - Manchester, UK @ Canvas
10/19 - Dublin, Ireland @ Whelan’s
10/21 - Nottingham, UK @ Bodega
10/22 - Cardiff, UK @ SWN Festival
10/23 - Bristol, UK @ Echange
10/25 - Brighton, UK @ Komedia
10/26 - London, UK @ Hackney Church
10/28 - Paris, France @ La Boule Noire
10/30 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet
10/31 - Brussels, Belgium @ AB Club
11/1 - Cologne, Germany @ Helios37
11/2 - Hamburg, Germany @ Turmzimmer
11/3 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Small Vega
11/5 - Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret
11/6 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Nalen Klubb
11/8 - Warsaw, Poland @ Hydrozagadka
11/9 - Berlin, Germany @ Berghain Kantine
11/11 - Vienna, Austria @ Rote Bar at Volkstheater
11/12 - Munich, Germany @ Milla
11/13 - Lugano, Switzerland @ Studio Foce
11/14 - Dudingen, Switzerland @ Bad Bonn
11/16 - Milan, Italy @ Biko
11/17 - Bologna, Italy @ Covo Club
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Hand Habits Share Video for New Song “Private Life” (News) — Hand Habits
- Westerman Shares Video for New Song “A Lens Turning” (News) — Westerman
- Premiere: Wila Frank Shares New Single “Black Cloud” (News) — Wila Frank
- Home to Stay!: The Complete Ray Bradbury EC Stories (Review) —
- The Complete Reprise Studio Albums - Volume II (Review) — Eric Clapton
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.