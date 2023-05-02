News

Westerman Shares Video for New Song “A Lens Turning” An Inbuilt Fault Due Out This Friday via Partisan

Photography by Siam Coy



Westerman (full name Will Westerman) is releasing a new album, An Inbuilt Fault, this Friday via Partisan. Now he has shared the album’s fourth single, “A Lens Turning,” via a music video. Edwin Burdis directed and animated the video. Watch it below, followed by Westerman’s previously announced upcoming tour dates, as well as some newly announced European shows.

Previously Westerman shared the album’s lead single, “CSI: Petralona.” Then he shared the album’s third single, “Take,” via a music video. “Take” was one of our Songs of the Week. An Inbuilt Fault includes “Idol; RE-run,” a new single Westerman shared last year.

An Inbuilt Fault is Westerman’s second album. His debut album, Your Hero is Not Dead, came out in 2020 via Partisan, and made it to #23 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

For An Inbuilt Fault, Westerman worked with James Krivchenia of Big Thief, who co-produced the album with him via recordings in Los Angeles that built on demos Westerman recorded in Italy.

Check out our interview with Westerman, which originally appeared in Issue 67 of our print issue.

Westerman 2023 North American Tour Dates:

North America:



5/6 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

5/7 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

5/9 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

5/10 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

5/14 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

5/16 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

5/17 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

5/19 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

5/20 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

5/21 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

5/23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

5/24 - Philadelphia, PA @Johnny Brenda’s

5/26 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

5/27 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle - Back Room

5/28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

5/30 - Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub

5/31 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

6/2 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

6/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room



Europe:



10/14 - Glasgow, UK @ TBC

10/15 - Edinburgh, UK @ Mash House

10/17 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

10/18 - Manchester, UK @ Canvas

10/19 - Dublin, Ireland @ Whelan’s

10/21 - Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

10/22 - Cardiff, UK @ SWN Festival

10/23 - Bristol, UK @ Echange

10/25 - Brighton, UK @ Komedia

10/26 - London, UK @ Hackney Church

10/28 - Paris, France @ La Boule Noire

10/30 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet

10/31 - Brussels, Belgium @ AB Club

11/1 - Cologne, Germany @ Helios37

11/2 - Hamburg, Germany @ Turmzimmer

11/3 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Small Vega

11/5 - Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret

11/6 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Nalen Klubb

11/8 - Warsaw, Poland @ Hydrozagadka

11/9 - Berlin, Germany @ Berghain Kantine

11/11 - Vienna, Austria @ Rote Bar at Volkstheater

11/12 - Munich, Germany @ Milla

11/13 - Lugano, Switzerland @ Studio Foce

11/14 - Dudingen, Switzerland @ Bad Bonn

11/16 - Milan, Italy @ Biko

11/17 - Bologna, Italy @ Covo Club

