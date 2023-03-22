News

Westerman Shares Video for New Song “Take” An Inbuilt Fault Due Out May 5 via Partisan

Photography by Sam Coy



Westerman (full name Will Westerman) is releasing a new album, An Inbuilt Fault, on May 5 via Partisan. Now he has shared the album’s third single, “Take,” via a music video. Edwin Burdis directed the video. Watch it below, followed by Westerman’s previously announced upcoming tour dates.

In a press release Westerman says “Take” is “a selfish song glimpsed momentarily somewhere through the haze of the mesh and the swarm…. Taking breaks the heart of love.”

Previously Westerman shared the album’s lead single, “CSI: Petralona.” An Inbuilt Fault includes “Idol; RE-run,” a new single Westerman shared last year.

An Inbuilt Fault is Westerman’s second album. His debut album, Your Hero is Not Dead, came out in 2020 via Partisan, and made it to #23 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

For An Inbuilt Fault, Westerman worked with James Krivchenia of Big Thief, who co-produced the album with him via recordings in Los Angeles that built on demos Westerman recorded in Italy.

Check out our interview with Westerman, which originally appeared in Issue 67 of our print issue.

Westerman 2023 North American Tour Dates:

5/6 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

5/7 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

5/9 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

5/10 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

5/14 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

5/16 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

5/17 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

5/19 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

5/20 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

5/21 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

5/23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

5/24 - Philadelphia, PA @Johnny Brenda’s

5/26 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

5/27 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle - Back Room

5/28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

5/30 - Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub

5/31 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

6/2 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

6/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

