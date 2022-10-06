 Wet Leg Share "Loving You (Demo)" From New Abortion Access Benefit Compilation | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, October 6th, 2022  
Subscribe

Wet Leg Share “Loving You (Demo)” From New Abortion Access Benefit Compilation

Good Music to Ensure Safe Abortion Access to All Due Out This Friday on Bandcamp for 24 Hours Only and Also Features Death Cab for Cutie, Fleet Foxes, Maya Hawke, R.E.M., David Byrne, Cat Power, Tegan and Sara, Sleater-Kinney, and More

Oct 06, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Hollie Fernando
Bookmark and Share


Wet Leg have shared an exclusive demo of their song “Loving You.” The demo is the duo’s contribution to the forthcoming abortion access benefit compilation, Good Music to Ensure Safe Abortion Access to All, which will be available exclusively on Bandcamp for 24 hours starting on this Friday (Oct. 7) at 12 p.m. PT. Proceeds from the compilation will benefit organizations facilitating abortion access. Listen to the demo below.

Good Music to Ensure Safe Abortion Access to All will also feature songs from Death Cab for Cutie, Fleet Foxes, Maya Hawke, R.E.M., David Byrne, Cat Power, Tegan and Sara, Sleater-Kinney, and more.

Wet Leg released their self-titled debut album in April via Domino. The album was nominated for the Mercury Prize.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent