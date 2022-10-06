News

Wet Leg Share “Loving You (Demo)” From New Abortion Access Benefit Compilation Good Music to Ensure Safe Abortion Access to All Due Out This Friday on Bandcamp for 24 Hours Only and Also Features Death Cab for Cutie, Fleet Foxes, Maya Hawke, R.E.M., David Byrne, Cat Power, Tegan and Sara, Sleater-Kinney, and More

Photography by Hollie Fernando



Wet Leg have shared an exclusive demo of their song “Loving You.” The demo is the duo’s contribution to the forthcoming abortion access benefit compilation, Good Music to Ensure Safe Abortion Access to All, which will be available exclusively on Bandcamp for 24 hours starting on this Friday (Oct. 7) at 12 p.m. PT. Proceeds from the compilation will benefit organizations facilitating abortion access. Listen to the demo below.

Good Music to Ensure Safe Abortion Access to All will also feature songs from Death Cab for Cutie, Fleet Foxes, Maya Hawke, R.E.M., David Byrne, Cat Power, Tegan and Sara, Sleater-Kinney, and more.

Wet Leg released their self-titled debut album in April via Domino. The album was nominated for the Mercury Prize.

