Weyes Blood Announces New Album and Tour, Shares New Song “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody”
And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow Due Out November 18 via Sub Pop
Sep 12, 2022
Photography by Neil Krug
Weyes Blood (aka Natalie Mering) has announced a new album, And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, and shared its first single, “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody,” via a lyric video. She’s also announced some tour dates, which is being dubbed the “In Holy Flux Tour.” And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow is due out November 18 via Sub Pop. Listen to the gorgeous and wistful “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the tour dates.
And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow is Weyes Blood’s first album since 2019’s Titanic Rising, which was her first album for Sub Pop and was #2 on our Top 100 Albums of 2019 list. Mering co-produced the new album with Jonathan Rado, with the exception of album closer “A Given Thing,” which was produced by Mering and Rodaidh McDonald. Kenny Gilmore mixed the album at 101 Studio and Emily Lazar and Chris Allgood mastered it at The Lodge. And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow features guest appearances from Meg Duffy, Daniel Lopatin, and Mary Lattimore.
A press describes the album in more detail: “The album is her follow-up to the acclaimed Titanic Rising, the first album of three in a special trilogy. Where Titanic was an observation of doom to come, And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow is about being in the thick of it: a search for an escape hatch to liberate us from algorithms and ideological chaos (spoiler alert: the next one will be about ‘hope’).”
Mering also says: “We’re in a fully functional shit show. My heart is a glow stick that’s been cracked, lighting up my chest in an explosion of earnestness.”
Mering has released a typed and signed statement, which is below.
Read our My Favorite Album Issue interview with Weyes Blood on her all-time favorite album.
Read our 20th Anniversary Issue cover story interview with Weyes Blood.
Titanic Rising was our joint Album of the Week and you can read our rave review of it here.
Weyes Blood’s album previous to Titanic Rising was Front Row Seat to Earth, which made it all the way to #9 on our Top 100 Albums of 2016 list.
Read our interview with Weyes Blood on Front Row Seat to Earth (from our Best of 2016 Issue).
Also read our The End interview with Weyes Blood about endings and death.
And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow Tracklist:
1. It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody
2. Children of the Empire
3. Grapevine
4. God Turn Me Into a Flower
5. Hearts Aglow
6. And in the Darkness
7. Twin Flame
8. In Holy Flux
9. The Worst is Done
10. A Given Thing
Weyes Blood Tour Dates:
December 2022
Thu. Dec. 08 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel [SOLD OUT]
Fri. Dec. 09 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel
In Holy Flux Tour 2023
UK/Europe
Sat.Jan. 28 - Berlin, DE - Festsaal Kreuzberg
Mon. Jan. 30 - Stockholm, SE - Berns
Tue. Jan. 31- Oslo, NO - Rockefeller
Wed. Feb. 01 - Copenhagen, DK - VEGA
Fri. Feb. 03 - Cologne, DE - Kulturkirche
Sat. Feb. 04 - Paris, FR - Le Trianon
Sun. Feb. 05 - Brussels, BE - Botanique - Orangerie
Mon. Feb. 06 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso
Wed. Feb.08 - London, UK - Roundhouse
Thu. Feb. 09 - Bristol, UK - SWX
Fri. Feb. 10 - Glasgow, UK - QMU
Sun. Feb. 12- Dublin, IE - Vicar Street
Mon. Feb. 13 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz
Tue. Feb. 14 - Brighton, UK - CHALK
North America
Wed. Feb. 22 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
Thu. Feb. 23 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
Fri. Feb. 24 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
Sat. Feb. 25 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle
Mon. Feb. 27 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
Tue. Feb. 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
Fri. Mar. 03 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
Sun. Mar. 05 - Boston, MA - Royale
Tue. Mar. 07 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
Wed. Mar. 08 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
Fri. Mar. 10 - Detroit, MI - El Club
Sat. Mar. 11 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
Mon. Mar. 13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater
Tue. Mar. 14 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
Wed. Mar. 15 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s
Fri. Mar. 17 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
Sat. Mar. 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
Sun. Mar. 19 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House
Tue. Mar. 21 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
Wed. Mar. 22 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
Thu. Mar. 23 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Sat. Mar. 25 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
Tue. Mar. 28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Wed. Mar. 29 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
Fri. Mar. 31 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Sat. Apr. 01 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory
Sun. Apr. 02 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom
