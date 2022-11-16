News

Weyes Blood Shares New Song “God Turn Me Into a Flower” (Plus Read Our Rave Review of Her New Album) And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow Due Out This Friday via Sub Pop

Photography by Neil Krug



Weyes Blood (aka Natalie Mering) is releasing a new album, And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, this Friday via Sub Pop. Now she has shared its third single, “God Turn Me Into a Flower.” Also, today we posted our rave review of the album. The song features synthesizer from Daniel Lopatin. Listen to “God Turn Me Into a Flower” below. Read the review here. Also below are Weyes Blood’s upcoming tour dates.

Previously Weyes Blood shared the album’s first single, the wistful “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then she shared a video for “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody.” Then she shared the album’s second single, “Grapevine,” which was again #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then she shared a spooky video for “Grapevine.”

Weyes Blood also recently guested on the new John Cale song, “STORY OF BLOOD,” from his new album, MERCY (out January 20 via Double Six/Domino). “STORY OF BLOOD” was one of our Songs of the Week.

And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow is Weyes Blood’s first album since 2019’s Titanic Rising, which was her first album for Sub Pop and was #2 on our Top 100 Albums of 2019 list. Mering co-produced the new album with Jonathan Rado, with the exception of album closer “A Given Thing,” which was produced by Mering and Rodaidh McDonald. Kenny Gilmore mixed the album at 101 Studio and Emily Lazar and Chris Allgood mastered it at The Lodge. And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow features guest appearances from Meg Duffy, Daniel Lopatin, and Mary Lattimore.

A previous press described the album in more detail: “The album is her follow-up to the acclaimed Titanic Rising, the first album of three in a special trilogy. Where Titanic was an observation of doom to come, And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow is about being in the thick of it: a search for an escape hatch to liberate us from algorithms and ideological chaos (spoiler alert: the next one will be about ‘hope’).”

Mering also said: “We’re in a fully functional shit show. My heart is a glow stick that’s been cracked, lighting up my chest in an explosion of earnestness.”

Mering also released a typed and signed statement, which is here.

Read our My Favorite Album Issue interview with Weyes Blood on her all-time favorite album.

Read our 20th Anniversary Issue cover story interview with Weyes Blood.

Titanic Rising was our joint Album of the Week and you can read our rave review of it here.

Weyes Blood’s album previous to Titanic Rising was Front Row Seat to Earth, which made it all the way to #9 on our Top 100 Albums of 2016 list.

Read our interview with Weyes Blood on Front Row Seat to Earth (from our Best of 2016 Issue).

Also read our The End interview with Weyes Blood about endings and death.

Weyes Blood Tour Dates:

December 2022

Tue. Dec. 06 - San Diego, CA - Music Box

Wed. Dec. 07 - Yucca Valley, CA - Awe Bar

Thu. Dec. 08 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel [SOLD OUT]

Fri. Dec. 09 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel [SOLD OUT]

In Holy Flux Tour 2023

UK/Europe

Sat.Jan. 28 - Berlin, DE - Festsaal Kreuzberg

Mon. Jan. 30 - Stockholm, SE - Berns

Tue. Jan. 31 - Oslo, NO - Rockefeller

Wed. Feb. 01 - Copenhagen, DK - VEGA

Fri. Feb. 03 - Cologne, DE - Kulturkirche

Sat. Feb. 04 - Paris, FR - Le Trianon

Sun. Feb. 05 - Brussels, BE - Botanique - Orangerie

Mon. Feb. 06 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

Wed. Feb.08 - London, UK - Roundhouse

Thu. Feb. 09 - Bristol, UK - SWX

Fri. Feb. 10 - Glasgow, UK - QMU [SOLD OUT]

Sun. Feb. 12- Dublin, IE - Vicar Street

Mon. Feb. 13 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

Tue. Feb. 14 - Brighton, UK - CHALK

North America

Wed. Feb. 22 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Thu. Feb. 23 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

Fri. Feb. 24 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

Sat. Feb. 25 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle [SOLD OUT]

Mon. Feb. 27 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club [SOLD OUT]

Tue. Feb. 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Fri. Mar. 03 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel [SOLD OUT]

Sat. Mar. 04 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel [SOLD OUT]

Sun. Mar. 05 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Tue. Mar. 07 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

Wed. Mar. 08 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

Thu. Mar. 09 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

Fri. Mar. 10 - Detroit, MI - El Club [SOLD OUT]

Sat. Mar. 11 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

Mon. Mar. 13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater

Tue. Mar. 14 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Wed. Mar. 15 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

Fri. Mar. 17 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

Sat. Mar. 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Sun. Mar. 19 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House

Tue. Mar. 21 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Wed. Mar. 22 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox at The Market [SOLD OUT]

Thu. Mar. 23 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Sat. Mar. 25 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom [SOLD OUT]

Sun. Mar. 26 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

Tue. Mar. 28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Wed. Mar. 29 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf [SOLD OUT]

Fri. Mar. 31 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Sat. Apr. 01 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory

Sun. Apr. 02 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom

