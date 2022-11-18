Weyes Blood – Stream the New Album and Read Our Rave 9/10 Review of It
And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow Out Now via Sub Pop
Nov 18, 2022
Photography by Neil Krug
Weyes Blood (aka Natalie Mering) released a new album, And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, today via Sub Pop. Now that it’s out you can stream the whole thing here and also read our rave 9/10 review of the album. Stream the album below. Read our review, which we posted on Wednesday, here. Also below are Weyes Blood’s upcoming tour dates.
“Musically, In the Darkness is perhaps her grandest, most elegant work to date—a perfect culmination of her past experimentalism and deep devotion to graceful melodies that lift from the deepest parts of the soul up to the heavens,” writes Chris Thiessen in his review for us.
Previously Weyes Blood shared the album’s first single, the wistful “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then she shared a video for “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody.” Then she shared the album’s second single, “Grapevine,” which was again #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then she shared a spooky video for “Grapevine.” Then she shared its third single, “God Turn Me Into a Flower.”
Weyes Blood also recently guested on the new John Cale song, “STORY OF BLOOD,” from his new album, MERCY (out January 20 via Double Six/Domino). “STORY OF BLOOD” was one of our Songs of the Week.
And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow is Weyes Blood’s first album since 2019’s Titanic Rising, which was her first album for Sub Pop and was #2 on our Top 100 Albums of 2019 list. Mering co-produced the new album with Jonathan Rado, with the exception of album closer “A Given Thing,” which was produced by Mering and Rodaidh McDonald. Kenny Gilmore mixed the album at 101 Studio and Emily Lazar and Chris Allgood mastered it at The Lodge. And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow features guest appearances from Meg Duffy, Daniel Lopatin, and Mary Lattimore.
A previous press described the album in more detail: “The album is her follow-up to the acclaimed Titanic Rising, the first album of three in a special trilogy. Where Titanic was an observation of doom to come, And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow is about being in the thick of it: a search for an escape hatch to liberate us from algorithms and ideological chaos (spoiler alert: the next one will be about ‘hope’).”
Mering also said: “We’re in a fully functional shit show. My heart is a glow stick that’s been cracked, lighting up my chest in an explosion of earnestness.”
Mering also released a typed and signed statement, which is here.
Read our My Favorite Album Issue interview with Weyes Blood on her all-time favorite album.
Read our 20th Anniversary Issue cover story interview with Weyes Blood.
Titanic Rising was our joint Album of the Week and you can read our rave review of it here.
Weyes Blood’s album previous to Titanic Rising was Front Row Seat to Earth, which made it all the way to #9 on our Top 100 Albums of 2016 list.
Read our interview with Weyes Blood on Front Row Seat to Earth (from our Best of 2016 Issue).
Also read our The End interview with Weyes Blood about endings and death.
Weyes Blood Tour Dates:
December 2022
Tue. Dec. 06 - San Diego, CA - Music Box
Wed. Dec. 07 - Yucca Valley, CA - Awe Bar
Thu. Dec. 08 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel [SOLD OUT]
Fri. Dec. 09 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel [SOLD OUT]
In Holy Flux Tour 2023
UK/Europe
Sat.Jan. 28 - Berlin, DE - Festsaal Kreuzberg
Mon. Jan. 30 - Stockholm, SE - Berns
Tue. Jan. 31 - Oslo, NO - Rockefeller
Wed. Feb. 01 - Copenhagen, DK - VEGA
Fri. Feb. 03 - Cologne, DE - Kulturkirche
Sat. Feb. 04 - Paris, FR - Le Trianon
Sun. Feb. 05 - Brussels, BE - Botanique - Orangerie
Mon. Feb. 06 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso
Wed. Feb.08 - London, UK - Roundhouse
Thu. Feb. 09 - Bristol, UK - SWX
Fri. Feb. 10 - Glasgow, UK - QMU [SOLD OUT]
Sun. Feb. 12- Dublin, IE - Vicar Street
Mon. Feb. 13 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz
Tue. Feb. 14 - Brighton, UK - CHALK
North America
Wed. Feb. 22 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
Thu. Feb. 23 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
Fri. Feb. 24 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
Sat. Feb. 25 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle [SOLD OUT]
Mon. Feb. 27 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club [SOLD OUT]
Tue. Feb. 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
Fri. Mar. 03 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel [SOLD OUT]
Sat. Mar. 04 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel [SOLD OUT]
Sun. Mar. 05 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
Tue. Mar. 07 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
Wed. Mar. 08 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
Thu. Mar. 09 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
Fri. Mar. 10 - Detroit, MI - El Club [SOLD OUT]
Sat. Mar. 11 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
Mon. Mar. 13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater
Tue. Mar. 14 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
Wed. Mar. 15 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s
Fri. Mar. 17 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
Sat. Mar. 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
Sun. Mar. 19 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House
Tue. Mar. 21 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
Wed. Mar. 22 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox at The Market [SOLD OUT]
Thu. Mar. 23 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Sat. Mar. 25 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom [SOLD OUT]
Sun. Mar. 26 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
Tue. Mar. 28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Wed. Mar. 29 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf [SOLD OUT]
Fri. Mar. 31 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Sat. Apr. 01 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory
Sun. Apr. 02 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom
