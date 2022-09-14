 Whitmer Thomas Shares Video For New Single “Everything That Feels Good Is Bad” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, September 14th, 2022  
Whitmer Thomas Shares Video For New Single “Everything That Feels Good Is Bad”

The Older I Get The Funnier I Was Due Out October 21 via Hardly Art

Sep 14, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Ariel Fish
Whitmer Thomas has shared a self-directed video for his new single, “Everything That Feels Good Is Bad.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, The Older I Get The Funnier I Was, which will be out on October 21 via Hardly Art. View below.

In a press release, Thomas states: “This song is about all of the unhealthy things I know I’m not supposed to do that I get some satisfaction out of doing in the moment. Whether it be socially, emotionally, or physically, I ain’t got a lick of self control. I’m a child of addicts, and I’m lucky not to have a drug problem, but I think it’s manifested in me being a goofy dumbass around people who I want to think I’m cool or eating 20 Buffalo wings even though I felt sick after six.”

Upon announcement of the album, Thomas shared the single “Rigamarole,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. He later shared the album track “Most Likely,” also one of our Songs of the Week.



