Whitmer Thomas Shares Video For New Single “Most Likely” The Older I Get The Funnier I Was Due Out October 21 via Hardly Art

Photography by Ariel Fish



Whitmer Thomas has shared a video for his new single, “Most Likely.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, The Older I Get The Funnier I Was, which will be out on October 21 via Hardly Art. View below.

In a press release, Thomas states: “This song is about the constant shame I feel for my unshakable need to please everyone all the time. I’ll probably never know why I regret everything I did in a room the moment I walk out of it. I’ve spent way too much trying to figure out what events in the past led to me having a bad personality in the present. In the end I guess it’s a song about not knowing who in gods hell I am.”

He adds, regarding the video: “I headed back home in an attempt to capture a flash of my childhood. We shot it at Pirate’s Cove on the outskirts of where I grew up. It’s one of the only places in my hometown that has stayed the same for my entire lifetime. They barely have credit card machines. It’s the best. I’d spend many summer days there, while my mom’s band would play, stealing dollars from her tip jar to buy some dippin dots ice cream. I never pulled the jet ski scheme but thought about it a lot. People get so drunk they’ll be there for 16 hours trying to sober up to drive back home. Plenty of time to let somebody take a spin on a jet ski you don’t own.”

Upon announcement of the album, Thomas shared the single “Rigamarole,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

