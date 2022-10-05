News

Whitmer Thomas Shares Video For New Single “Stick Around” The Older I Get The Funnier I Was Due Out October 21 via Hardly Art

Photography by Clay Tatum



Whitmer Thomas has shared a video for his new single, “Stick Around.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, The Older I Get The Funnier I Was, which will be out on October 21 via Hardly Art. View the video, directed by Thomas and Clay Tatum, below.

In a press release, Thomas states: “This song is about all of the unhealthy things I know I’m not supposed to do that I get some satisfaction out of doing in the moment. Whether it be socially, emotionally, or physically, I ain’t got a lick of self control. I’m a child of addicts, and I’m lucky not to have a drug problem, but I think it’s manifested in me being a goofy dumbass around people who I want to think I’m cool or eating 20 Buffalo wings even though I felt sick after six.”

Upon announcement of the album, Thomas shared the single “Rigamarole,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. He later shared the album tracks “Most Likely,” also one of our Songs of the Week, and “Everything That Feels Good Is Bad,” another one of our Songs of the Week.

