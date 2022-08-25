Whitney Share Two New Singles: “MEMORY” and “COUNTY LINES”
SPARK Due Out September 16 via Secretly Canadian
Aug 25, 2022
Photography by Tonje Thilesen
Chicago duo Whitney (Julien Ehlrich and Max Kakacek) have shared two new singles: “MEMORY” and “COUNTY LINES.” They are the latest releases from the duo’s forthcoming album, SPARK, which will be out on September 16 via Secretly Canadian. Listen below.
In a press release, the band state: “The lyrics of ‘MEMORY’ illustrate someone processing and eventually accepting their fear of death. Halfway through writing the song our bandmate Will Miller sent along the chords for what would become the outro of the song without ever hearing ‘MEMORY.’ It was one of those harmonious moments where two separate ideas somehow fit together immediately. The final third speaking to the afterlife in a way we wouldn’t have been able to match with words.”
“MEMORY” features string arrangements by Trey Pollard; “COUNTY LINES” features string arrangements by Rob Moose and saxophone by Sam Gendel.
Whitney shared the single “REAL LOVE” upon announcement of the album in June, and it was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the album singles “TWIRL” and “BLUE.” Their previous album, Forever Turned Around, came out in 2019.
Read our My Favorite Album interview with the band.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Whitney Share Two New Singles: “MEMORY” and “COUNTY LINES” (News) — Whitney
- Premiere: Handsome Ghost Shares New Single “Neptune” (News) — Handsome Ghost
- Freewave Lucifer fck (Review) — of Montreal
- Welcome to Wrexham (Review) —
- Directors Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson on Psychological Thriller “Rogue Agent” (Interview) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.