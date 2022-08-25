News

All





Whitney Share Two New Singles: “MEMORY” and “COUNTY LINES” SPARK Due Out September 16 via Secretly Canadian

Photography by Tonje Thilesen



Chicago duo Whitney (Julien Ehlrich and Max Kakacek) have shared two new singles: “MEMORY” and “COUNTY LINES.” They are the latest releases from the duo’s forthcoming album, SPARK, which will be out on September 16 via Secretly Canadian. Listen below.

In a press release, the band state: “The lyrics of ‘MEMORY’ illustrate someone processing and eventually accepting their fear of death. Halfway through writing the song our bandmate Will Miller sent along the chords for what would become the outro of the song without ever hearing ‘MEMORY.’ It was one of those harmonious moments where two separate ideas somehow fit together immediately. The final third speaking to the afterlife in a way we wouldn’t have been able to match with words.”

“MEMORY” features string arrangements by Trey Pollard; “COUNTY LINES” features string arrangements by Rob Moose and saxophone by Sam Gendel.

Whitney shared the single “REAL LOVE” upon announcement of the album in June, and it was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the album singles “TWIRL” and “BLUE.” Their previous album, Forever Turned Around, came out in 2019.

Read our My Favorite Album interview with the band.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.