Whitney Share Video For New Song “Kansas” Playing In Austin On August 18

Photography by Daniel Topete



Chicago indie band, Whitney, shared a video for their new song “Kansas” yesterday. Originally titled “Kansas Over My Shoulder,” the song features soft finger-plucked guitar with vocalist Julien Ehrlich’s voice gliding over production from Brad Cook, Jonathan Rado, and Ziyad Asrar. This song emerges from the sessions of 2019’s Forever Turned Around. Whitney will also be performing at Empire in Austin on August 18. Check out the video below.

Of “Kansas,” the band says in a press release: “We started ‘Kansas’ back in 2017 at the beginning of the Forever Turned Around writing sessions. The initial idea saw a couple different mutations but eventually we fully rewrote it into the title track for LP2. At some point during tour rehearsals in 2022 we decided to put the original unfinished ‘Kansas’ in the set to see how people would respond and it quickly became a centerpiece. So in March of this year we finished writing and recording ‘Kansas’ as it was originally imagined and we’re thrilled to finally release it.”

Whitney previously shared the song “For A While” in January.

The band were also featured on our 71 issue of our print magazine featuring Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout on the covers.

