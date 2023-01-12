News

All





Why Bonnie Share New Song “Apple Tree” and Announce New Tour Dates 90 in November Out Now via Keeled Scales

Photography by Alec Castillo



Why Bonnie released their debut album, 90 in November, last August via Keeled Scales. Now they have shared a brand new single, “Apple Tree,” and announced some new tour dates. Check out “Apple Tree” below, followed by all the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Singer Blair Howerton had this to say about “Apple Tree” in a press release: “It’s a song about the parables we tell ourselves to make sense of things.”

When 90 in November was announced, the band shared the album’s title track, which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the album tracks “Sailor Mouth” and “Hot Car.” “Nowhere, LA.” was the final pre-release single from the album.

Read our 2022 interview with Why Bonnie.

Why Bonnie Tour Dates:

Sun. Jan. 15 - Austin, TX @ Antone’s *

Thu. Jan. 19 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

Fri. Jan. 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon *

Sat. Jan. 21 - San Francisco, CA @ Café du Nord *

Mon. Jan. 23 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge *

Tue. Jan. 24 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza *

Thu. Jan. 26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

Fri. Jan. 27 - Fort Collins, CO @ The Armory *

Sat. Jan. 28 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive *

Thu. Mar. 9 - Durham, NC @ Duke Coffeehouse

Fri. Mar. 10 - Atlanta, GA @ 529

Sat. Mar. 11 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement

Tue. Mar. 14 - Sat. Mar. 18 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

Tue. Mar. 21 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas

Wed. Mar. 22 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

Thu. Mar. 23 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

Fri. Mar. 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

Sat. Mar. 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ TV Eye



* w/ Sun June

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.