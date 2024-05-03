News

Why Bonnie Shares Video for New Song “Dotted Line” Her First Release for Fire Talk

Photography by Julia Khoroshilov



Why Bonnie (the project of Blair Howerton) has shared a new song, “Dotted Line,” via a music video. It’s her first single for Fire Talk, which have just announced that they’ve signed Why Bonnie. Listen below.

Howerton wrote “Dotted Line” when she was “broke as hell” and under “the weight of capitalism.”

“I was thinking of all the things we’re told are markers of success, and how at this rate, I’ll probably never have any of them,” she explains in a press release.

Howerton co-directed the video with Grace Pendleton and the press release says it’s about “getting into bed with ‘the man.’”

Why Bonnie released her debut album, 90 in November, in 2022 via Keeled Scales. In 2023 she shared a brand new single, “Apple Tree.” Previously the project was presented more as a band, but now it seems to be more of a solo enterprise.

Read our 2022 interview with Why Bonnie.

