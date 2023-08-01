News

Wilco Announce New Cate Le Bon-Produced Album, Share New Song "Evicted" Cousin Due Out September 29 via dBpm

Photography by Peter Crosby



Chicago alternative folk rockers, Wilco, have announced the release of their new Cate Le Bon produced album, Cousin, and shared its lead single, “Evicted.” This upcoming LP is due out September 29 via dBpm. The band will be on tour for the rest of summer and the fall. Check out “Evicted” below, followed by Cousin’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as upcoming tour dates.

Of Cousin, Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy says in a press release: “I’m cousin to the world. I don’t feel like I’m a blood relation, but maybe I’m a cousin by marriage.” Letting Cate Le Bon produce the album will be Wilco’s first time handing over the reins outside their immediate circle since Sky Blue Sky. Wilco and Le Bon first met at the band’s Solid Sound Festival in 2019 where they formed an immediate connection. This eventually led to Le Bon producing Cousin, adding varying elements such as saxophone, Japanese guitars, and a cinematic, New Wave-style drum machine.

Of the collaboration, Le Bon says: “The amazing thing about Wilco is they can be anything. They’re so mercurial, and there’s this thread of authenticity that flows through everything they do, whatever the genre, whatever the feel of the record. There aren’t many bands who are able to, this deep into a successful career, successfully change things up.”

Of working with Le Bon, Tweedy adds: “Cate is very suspicious of sentiment. but she’s not suspicious of human connection.” Cousins offers listeners a listening experience more raw, coming from an environment that reflects the one we live in and the one inspiring the songs. “Evicted,” sees the narrator struggling with his responsibility for losing love layered atop Marc Bolan-inspired guitars. Of the song, Tweedy says: “I guess I was trying to write from the point of view of someone struggling to make an argument for themself in the face of overwhelming evidence that they deserve to be locked out of someone’s heart. Self-inflicted wounds still hurt and in my experience they’re almost impossible to fully recover from.”

Cousin sees Glenn Kotche on drums, John Stirratt on bass, Mikael Jorgensen on synths, pat Sansone on piano, Euan Hinshelwood on saxophone, Tweedy on electric guitar and vocals, and Nels Cline on guitar.

Cousin is preceded by Wilco’s 2022 album, Cruel Country.

Cousin Tracklist:

1. Infinite Surprise

2. Ten Dead

3. Levee

4. Evicted

5. Sunlight Ends

6. A Bowl And A Pudding

7. Cousin

8. Pittsburgh

9. Soldier Child

10. Meant To Be

Wilco Tour Dates:

Thu. Aug. 10 - Cochran, BE @ Lokerse Feesten

Sat. Aug. 12 - Aranda de Duero, ES @ Sonorama Festival

Mon. Aug. 14 - St. Feliu de Guíxols, ES @ Festival Porta Ferrada $

Wed. Aug. 16 - Marbella, ES @ Starlite Marbella $

Thu. Aug. 17 - Alicante, ES @ Plaza de Toros $

Sat. Aug. 19 - Portugal, ES @ Paredes de Coura Festival

Sun. Aug. 20 - Vigo, ES @ Espazos Festival $

Tue. Aug. 22 - Ramonville St. Agne, FR @ Le Bikini

Thu. Aug. 24 - San Mauro Pascoli, IT @ Acieloaperto Festival #

Fri. Aug. 25 - Turin, IT @ TOdays Festival

Sun. Aug. 27 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg # [SOLD OUT]

Mon. Aug. 28 - Utecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg #

Wed. Aug. 30 - London, UK @ 02 Forum Kentish Town # [SOLD OUT]

Thu. Aug. 31 - Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival

Sat. Sep. 2 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall #

Sun. Sep. 3 - Birmingham, UK @ Moseley Folk Festival

Tue. Sep. 5 - Manchester, UK @ The Bridgewater Hall #

Wed. Sep. 6 - Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall+

Fri. Sep. 8 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre + [SOLD OUT]

Sat. Sep. 9 - Cork, IE @ Cork Opera House +

Mon. Sep. 25 - Wichita, KS @ Wave

Tue. Sep. 26 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *

Thu. Sep. 28 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *

Fri. Sep. 29 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater @ Waterloo Park *

Sun. Oct. 1 - Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium *

Tue. Oct. 3 - Scottsdale, AZ @ Scottsdale Civic Center East Bowl Stage *

Wed. Oct. 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

Thu. Oct. 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

Fri. Oct. 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

Sun. Oct. 8 - Monterey, CA @ Rebels & Renegades Festival

Wed. Oct. 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether *

Fri. Oct. 13 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre *

Sat. Oct. 14 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

Mon. Oct. 16 - Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium *

Tue. Oct. 17 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

Wed. Oct. 18 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

Fri. Oct. 20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater ^

Sun. Oct. 22 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^

Mon. Oct. 23 - Omaha, NE @ The Astro Theater ^

Wed. Oct. 25 - Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre ^

Thu. Oct. 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre ^

Fri. Oct. 27 - Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary ^

Sat. Dec. 2 - Wed. Dec. 6 - Riviera Maya, MX @ Sky Blue Sky (Hard Rock Hotel)



$ w/ Tré Burt

# w/ Courtney Marie Andrews

+ w/ Anna Miekie

* w/ My Brightest Diamond

^ w/ Nina Nastasia

