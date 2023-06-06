News

All





Wilco Announce New Fall U.S Tour Dates Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy to Perform Solo As Well

Photography by Peter Crosby



Prominent Chicago alternative rockers, Wilco, have announced new fall 2023 tour dates for their North Americans leg of touring. Wilco’s frontman, Jeff Tweedy, is set to release his third book, “World Within A Song: Music That Changed My Life and Life That Changed My Music” due out November 7 via Dutton. Tweedy is also set to embark on a solo tour during the summer of 2024. Check out all the tour dates below.

Wilco’s fall tour includes three nights at The Theater at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, two nights at Seattle’s Paramount Theater, and other performances in Texas, Missouri, Colorado, and more. This tour is in support of Wilco 2022 LP Cruel Country. Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday.

Read our interview with Wilco on “Ode to Joy.”

Read our interview with Courtney Barnett and Jeff Tweedy.

Wilco Tour Dates:

Thu. Aug. 10 - Cochran, BE @ Lokerse feesten

Sat. Aug. 12 - Aranda de Duero, ES @ Sonorama Festival

Mon. Aug. 14 - St. Feliu de Guíxols, ES @ Festival Porta Ferrada

Wed. Aug. 16 - Marbella, ES @ Starlite Marbella

Thu. Aug. 17 - Alicante, ES @ Plaza de Toros

Sat. Aug. 19 - Portugal, ES @ Paredes de Coura Festival

Sun. Aug. 20 - Vigo, ES @ Espazos Festival

Tue. Aug. 22 - Ramonville St. Agne, FR @ Le Bikini

Thu. Aug. 24 - San Mauro Pascoli, IT @ Acieloaperto Festival

Fri. Aug. 25 - Turin, IT @ TOdays Festival

Sun. Aug. 27 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg [SOLD OUT]

Mon. Aug. 28 - Utecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

Wed. Aug. 30 - London, UK @ 02 Forum Kentish Town

Thu. Aug. 31 - Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival

Sat. Sep. 2 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

Sun. Sep. 3 - Birmingham, UK @ Moseley Folk Festival

Tue. Sep. 5 - Manchester, UK @ The Bridgewater Hall

Wed. Sep. 6 - Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall+

Fri. Sep. 8 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre + [SOLD OUT]

Sat. Sep. 9 - Cork, IE @ Cork Opera House +

Mon. Sept. 25 - Wichita, KS @ Wave *

Tue. Sep. 26 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *

Thu. Sep. 28 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *

Fri. Sep. 29 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater @ Waterloo Park *

Sun. Oct. 1 - Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium *

Tue. Oct. 3 - Scottsdale, AZ @ Scottsdale Civic Center East Bowl Stage *

Wed. Oct. 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

Thu. Oct. 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

Fri. Oct. 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

Sun. Oct. 8 - Monterey, CA @ Rebels & Renegades Festival

Wed. Oct. 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether *

Fri. Oct. 13 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre *

Sat. Oct. 14 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre*

Mon. Oct. 16 - Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium *

Tue. Oct. 17 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

Wed. Oct. 18 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

Fri. Oct. 20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater ^

Sun. Oct. 22 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^

Mon. Oct. 23 - Omaha, NE @ The Astro Theater ^

Wed. Oct. 25 - Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre ^

Thu. Oct. 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre ^

Fri. Oct. 27 - Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary ^

Sat. Dec. 2 - Wed. Dec. 6 - Riviera Maya, MX @ Sky Blue Sky (Hard Rock Hotel)

+ w/ Anna Miekie

* w/ My Brightest Diamond

^ w/ Nina Nastasia

Jeff Tweedy Solo Tour Dates:

Mon. June 19 - South Deerfield, MA @ Summer Stage at Tree House Brewing*

Wed. June 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *

Fri. June 23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *

Sat. June 24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made * [SOLD OUT]

Sun. June 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *

Tue. June 27 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis *

Wed. June 28 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis * [SOLD OUT]

Tue. July 18 - St. Louis, MO @ The Sheldon Concert Hall* [SOLD OUT]

Wed. July 19 - Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre *

Fri. July 21 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater * [SOLD OUT]

Sat. July 22 - Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center *

Sun. July 23 - Grand Junction, CO @ Avalon Theatre *

Tue. July 25 - Boise, ID @ Egyptian Theatre *

Wed. July 26 - Sandpoint, ID @ Panida Theater *

Fri. July 28 - Carnation, WA @ Timber! Festival

Sat. July 29 - Vernon, BC - Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre ^

* w/ Le Ren

^ w/ Scott McCaughey