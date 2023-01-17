News

Wilco Announce New Spring 2023 U.S. Tour Dates Cruel Country Out Now via dBpm and Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Deluxe Version Out Now via Nonesuch

Photography by Peter Crosby



Wilco have announced some new spring 2023 U.S. tour dates. They include some April shows in the South and tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. They follow a previously announced residency at Eldborg Hall at Harpa in Reykjavik, Iceland. Check out all the dates below.

Last year, Wilco released a new album, Cruel Country, via the band’s own dBpm label, as well as a reissue of their 2002 album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, which featured 82 previously unreleased tracks, via Nonesuch.

Wilco 2023 Tour Dates:

Thu. March 23 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *+

Sat. March 25 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *+

Sun. March 26 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre*+

Thu. March 30 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre *+

Fri. March 31 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre *+

Sat. April 1 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre *+

Thu. April 6 - Reykjavík, IS @ Eldborg Hall located at the Harpa Center - SOLD OUT +

Fri. April 7 - Reykjavík, IS @ Eldborg Hall located at the Harpa Center - SOLD OUT +

Sat. April 8 - Reykjavík, IS @ Eldborg Hall located at the Harpa Center - SOLD OUT +

Sun. April 16 - Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

Tue. April 18 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock %

Wed. April 19 - St. Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheater %

Thu. April 20 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall %

Sat. April 22 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing %

Sun. April 23 - Athens, GA @ Classic Center %

Mon. April 24 - Huntsville, AL @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall %

Tue. April 25 - Nashville, TN @ The Ryman %

Thu. April 27 - Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre %

Fri. April 28 - Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe %

Sat. April 29 - Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheater %

Sun. April 30 - Athens, OH @ Ohio University Templeton Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium

Sat. Aug. 19 - Taboão, PT @ Festival Paredes De Coura

Sun. Sept. 3 - Birmingham, UK @ Moseley Folk Festival



* with Horsegirl

+ Three shows, no repeats

% with The A’s

