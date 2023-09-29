News

All





Wilco – Stream the New “Cousin” Album and Read Our Review of It Cousin Out Now via dBpm

Photography by Peter Crosby



Wilco have released a new album, Cousin, today via dBpm. Now that it’s out, you can stream the whole thing here. You can also read our review of the album. Stream the album below and read our review, which we posted yesterday, here.

Cate Le Bon produced Cousin. Previously Wilco shared its lead single, “Evicted.” Then they shared its second single, title track “Cousin,” via a lyric video. “Cousin” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Of Cousin, Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy said in a previous press release: “I’m cousin to the world. I don’t feel like I’m a blood relation, but maybe I’m a cousin by marriage.”

Of the collaboration, Le Bon said: “The amazing thing about Wilco is they can be anything. They’re so mercurial, and there’s this thread of authenticity that flows through everything they do, whatever the genre, whatever the feel of the record. There aren’t many bands who are able to, this deep into a successful career, successfully change things up.”

Of working with Le Bon, Tweedy added: “Cate is very suspicious of sentiment. but she’s not suspicious of human connection.”

Cousin sees Glenn Kotche on drums, John Stirratt on bass, Mikael Jorgensen on synths, Pat Sansone on piano, Euan Hinshelwood on saxophone, Tweedy on electric guitar and vocals, and Nels Cline on guitar.

Wilco’s previous album was 2022’s Cruel Country.

Tweedy is also releasing a new book, World With a Song: Music That Changed My Life and Life That Changed My Music, on November 7 via Penguin Random House’s Dutton.

Wilco Tour Dates:

Fri. Sep. 29 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater @ Waterloo Park *

Sun. Oct. 1 - Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium *

Tue. Oct. 3 - Scottsdale, AZ @ Scottsdale Civic Center East Bowl Stage *

Wed. Oct. 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

Thu. Oct. 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

Fri. Oct. 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

Sun. Oct. 8 - Monterey, CA @ Rebels & Renegades Festival

Wed. Oct. 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether *

Thu. Oct. 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether *

Fri. Oct. 13 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre *

Sat. Oct. 14 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

Mon. Oct. 16 - Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium *

Tue. Oct. 17 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

Wed. Oct. 18 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

Fri. Oct. 20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater ^

Sun. Oct. 22 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^

Mon. Oct. 23 - Omaha, NE @ The Astro Theater ^

Wed. Oct. 25 - Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre ^

Thu. Oct. 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre ^

Fri. Oct. 27 - Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary ^

Sat. Dec. 2 - Wed. Dec. 6 - Riviera Maya, MX @ Sky Blue Sky (Hard Rock Hotel)

Thu. March 7, 2024 - Tokyo, JP @ Zepp Haneda

Fri. March 8, 2024 - Osaka, JP @ Hatch

Wed. March 13, 2024 - Brisbane, AU @ Princess Theatre

Fri. March 15, 2024 - Canberra, AU @ Canberra Theatre

Thu. March 21, 2024 - Sydney, AU @ Opera House



* w/ My Brightest Diamond

^ w/ Nina Nastasia

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.