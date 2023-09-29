 Wilco – Stream the New “Cousin” Album and Read Our Review of It | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, September 29th, 2023  
Subscribe

Wilco – Stream the New “Cousin” Album and Read Our Review of It

Cousin Out Now via dBpm

Sep 29, 2023 By Mark Redfern Photography by Peter Crosby
Bookmark and Share


Wilco have released a new album, Cousin, today via dBpm. Now that it’s out, you can stream the whole thing here. You can also read our review of the album. Stream the album below and read our review, which we posted yesterday, here.

Cate Le Bon produced Cousin. Previously Wilco shared its lead single, “Evicted.” Then they shared its second single, title track “Cousin,” via a lyric video. “Cousin” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Of Cousin, Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy said in a previous press release: “I’m cousin to the world. I don’t feel like I’m a blood relation, but maybe I’m a cousin by marriage.”

Of the collaboration, Le Bon said: “The amazing thing about Wilco is they can be anything. They’re so mercurial, and there’s this thread of authenticity that flows through everything they do, whatever the genre, whatever the feel of the record. There aren’t many bands who are able to, this deep into a successful career, successfully change things up.”

Of working with Le Bon, Tweedy added: “Cate is very suspicious of sentiment. but she’s not suspicious of human connection.”

Cousin sees Glenn Kotche on drums, John Stirratt on bass, Mikael Jorgensen on synths, Pat Sansone on piano, Euan Hinshelwood on saxophone, Tweedy on electric guitar and vocals, and Nels Cline on guitar.

Wilco’s previous album was 2022’s Cruel Country.

Tweedy is also releasing a new book, World With a Song: Music That Changed My Life and Life That Changed My Music, on November 7 via Penguin Random House’s Dutton.

Wilco Tour Dates:

Fri. Sep. 29 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater @ Waterloo Park *
Sun. Oct. 1 - Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium *
Tue. Oct. 3 - Scottsdale, AZ @ Scottsdale Civic Center East Bowl Stage *
Wed. Oct. 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *
Thu. Oct. 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *
Fri. Oct. 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *
Sun. Oct. 8 - Monterey, CA @ Rebels & Renegades Festival
Wed. Oct. 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether *
Thu. Oct. 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether *
Fri. Oct. 13 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre *
Sat. Oct. 14 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^
Mon. Oct. 16 - Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium *
Tue. Oct. 17 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^
Wed. Oct. 18 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^
Fri. Oct. 20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater ^
Sun. Oct. 22 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^
Mon. Oct. 23 - Omaha, NE @ The Astro Theater ^
Wed. Oct. 25 - Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre ^
Thu. Oct. 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre ^
Fri. Oct. 27 - Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary ^
Sat. Dec. 2 - Wed. Dec. 6 - Riviera Maya, MX @ Sky Blue Sky (Hard Rock Hotel)
Thu. March 7, 2024 - Tokyo, JP @ Zepp Haneda
Fri. March 8, 2024 - Osaka, JP @ Hatch
Wed. March 13, 2024 - Brisbane, AU @ Princess Theatre
Fri. March 15, 2024 - Canberra, AU @ Canberra Theatre
Thu. March 21, 2024 - Sydney, AU @ Opera House

* w/ My Brightest Diamond
^ w/ Nina Nastasia

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent