Wild Nothing Announce New Album, Share New Song “Headlights On” (Feat. Hatchie) Hold Due Out October 27 via Captured Tracks

Photography by Ethan Hickerson



Wild Nothing (aka Jack Tatum) has announced a new album, Hold, and shared its first single, “Headlights On,” which features Hatchie and was shared via a music video. He’s also announced a November tour. Hold is due out October 27 via Captured Tracks and is the first Wild Nothing full-length in five years. Nathan Castiel directed the “Headlights On” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Wild Nothing’s last album, Indigo, his fourth, came out in August 2018 via Captured Tracks. Indigo was our Album of the Week and one of our Top 100 Albums of 2018. In 2020 he released the Laughing Gas EP, also via Captured Tracks.

Jorge Elbrecht (Japanese Breakfast) mixed “Headlights On,” which features drum production by Tommy Davidson of Beach Fossils, and backing vocals from Hatchie’s Harriette Pilbeam.

Tatum had this to say about the song in a press release: “This track was incredibly cathartic for me. It’s a song about your relationship reaching its most brittle moment and still trying to find even the smallest open window that can lead you back to that person. Musically I was drawn towards something that felt very body centric and could help get me out of my own repetitive thought patterns. It’s a propulsive and hopeful track that’s meant to act as a release valve, but the somberness that inspired the song remains intact.”

Tatum self-produced Hold and Geoff Swan (Caroline Polachek, Charli XCX) mixed it. The album also features Molly Burch, Becca Mancari, and Tatum’s his wife, Dana.

“I’ve sat with this record for a very long time now, so naturally I’m both excited and apprehensive to let it see the light,” says Tatum of Hold. “It’s my first record as a father. My first self-produced record since my debut. It’s a record that deals in existential themes but doesn’t always take itself too seriously. It’s not afraid of pop but it’s hopefully not afraid to be strange either. It has fun, gets sad, dwells in the quiet moments and embraces the loud ones. It’s me doing what I love and feeling grateful for it.”

Hold Tracklist:



1. Headlights On

2. Basement El Dorado

3. The Bodybuilder

4. Suburban Solutions

5. Presidio

6. Dial Tone

7. Histrion

8. Prima

9. Alex

10. Little Chaos

11. Pulling Down The Moon (Before You)

Wild Nothing Tour Dates: Nov 09 - Washington DC - 9:30 Club

Nov 10 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

Nov 11 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

Nov 12 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVA

Nov 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre

Nov 15 - San Francisco, CA - Independent

Nov 17 - San Diego, CA - Quartyard

Nov 18 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

Nov 20 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

