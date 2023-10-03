News

Wild Nothing Shares Video for New Song “Dial Tone” Hold Due Out October 27 via Captured Tracks

Photography by Ethan Hickerson



Wild Nothing (aka Jack Tatum) is releasing a new album, Hold, on October 27 via Captured Tracks. Now he has shared its third single, “Dial Tone,” via a music video. Min Soo Park directed the video (or visualizer as they are calling it), which features two lovers trying to find each other in a city. Watch it below, followed by Wild Nothing’s upcoming tour dates.

Previously Wild Nothing shared the album’s first single, “Headlights On,” which features Hatchie and was shared via a music video. “Headlights On” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared its second single, “Suburban Solutions,” via a music video. “Suburban Solutions” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Tatum also announced that he is releasing two limited edition wines tied into Hold.

Wild Nothing’s last album, Indigo, his fourth, came out in August 2018 via Captured Tracks. Indigo was our Album of the Week and one of our Top 100 Albums of 2018. In 2020 he released the Laughing Gas EP, also via Captured Tracks.

Jorge Elbrecht (Japanese Breakfast) mixed “Headlights On,” which features drum production by Tommy Davidson of Beach Fossils, and backing vocals from Hatchie’s Harriette Pilbeam. Tatum self-produced Hold and Geoff Swan (Caroline Polachek, Charli XCX) mixed it. The album also features Molly Burch, Becca Mancari, and Tatum’s his wife, Dana.

“I’ve sat with this record for a very long time now, so naturally I’m both excited and apprehensive to let it see the light,” said Tatum of Hold in a previous press release. “It’s my first record as a father. My first self-produced record since my debut. It’s a record that deals in existential themes but doesn’t always take itself too seriously. It’s not afraid of pop but it’s hopefully not afraid to be strange either. It has fun, gets sad, dwells in the quiet moments and embraces the loud ones. It’s me doing what I love and feeling grateful for it.”

Read our 2018 interview with Wild Nothing on Indigo.

Read our 2018 Anatomy of a Song article on Wild Nothing where he detailed Indigo single “Partners in Motion.”

Also read our review of Indigo.

Wild Nothing’s 2012 album, Nocturne, was Under the Radar’s #1 album of that year.

Read our 2016 interview with Wild Nothing.

Wild Nothing Tour Dates:

Nov 09 - Washington DC - 9:30 Club*

Nov 10 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live*

Nov 11 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

Nov 12 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVA*

Nov 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre^

Nov 15 - San Francisco, CA - Independent^

Nov 17 - San Diego, CA - Quartyard^

Nov 18 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory^

Nov 20 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues^



*JW Francis

^Zzzahara

