Wild Pink Share New Single “Hold My Hand” Featuring Julien Baker ILYSM Due Out October 14 via Royal Mountain

Photography by Mitchell Wojcik



Wild Pink have shared a new single, “Hold My Hand,” a duet with Julien Baker. It is the latest release from the band’s forthcoming album, ILYSM, which will be out on October 14 via Royal Mountain. Listen below.

Frontman John Ross elaborates on the new single, which deals with an experience he had during cancer treatment, in a press release: “I wrote that song right after my first surgery, about lying on the operating table where a member of the surgical team held my hand right before I went under. It sounds kind of arbitrary, and like it shouldn’t have been as impactful as it was, but I felt very comforted and wanted to capture that loving feeling in the song.

“I knew pretty quickly that I wanted it to be a duet, and I’m super grateful to Julien for joining me on it. This was one of the first songs we rehearsed together as a band in the studio and David’s piano part felt great almost immediately. There were a couple moments like that in the recording process where a song just immediately fell into place as soon as we started playing it.”

Upon announcement of the new album in July, Wild Pink shared the single “ILYSM,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

ILYSM features musical contributions from J Mascis, Julien Baker, Ryley Walker, Yasmin Williams and Samantha Crain. Wild Pink’s previous album, A Billion Little Lights, came out last February via Royal Mountain.

