Wild Pink Share New Single “See You Better Now” Featuring J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr. ILYSM Due Out October 14 via Royal Mountain

Photography by Mitchell Wojcik



Wild Pink have shared a new single, “See You Better Now,” featuring J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr. It is the latest release from the band’s forthcoming album, ILYSM, which will be out on October 14 via Royal Mountain. Listen below.

Frontman John Ross elaborates on the new single in a press release: “‘See You Better Now’ is the most straightforward love song on the album and definitely inspired by Tom Petty and Traveling Wilburys. It was one of the last songs I wrote for this album and a really fun song to record in the studio. It’s still wild to me that J Mascis did the guitar solo on it.”

Upon announcement of the new album in July, Wild Pink shared the single “ILYSM,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. They later shared the album track “Hold My Hand,” which features Julien Baker and was one of our Songs of the Week.

Wild Pink’s previous album, A Billion Little Lights, came out last February via Royal Mountain.

