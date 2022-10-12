Wild Pink Share New Single “The Grass Widow in the Glass Window” Featuring Yasmin Williams
ILYSM Due Out This Friday via Royal Mountain
Oct 12, 2022
Photography by Mitchell Wojcik
Wild Pink have shared a new single, “The Grass Widow in the Glass Window,” featuring Yasmin Williams. It is the latest release from the band’s forthcoming album, ILYSM, which will be out this Friday (October 14) via Royal Mountain. Listen below.
Frontman John Ross elaborates on the new single in a press release: “This song was inspired by a huge dead hardwood tree that had golden oyster mushrooms growing all over it (thanks to Peter Silberman for the Mycology lesson). It was one of the last songs I wrote for the album and I wanted to try some new production ideas on it. It was a super fun song to flesh out in the studio and came a pretty long way from where it started as a synth arpeggiator playing the main piano part. Yasmin Williams’ guitar at the end is one of my favorite parts of the whole album.”
Upon announcement of the new album in July, Wild Pink shared the single “ILYSM,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. They later shared the album tracks “Hold My Hand,” which features Julien Baker and was one of our Songs of the Week, and “See You Better Now,” which features J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr. and was also one of our Songs of the Week.
Wild Pink’s previous album, A Billion Little Lights, came out last February via Royal Mountain.
