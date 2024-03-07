News

Wild Pink Share New Song “Air Drumming Fix You” Their First Single for Fire Talk





Wild Pink, the band led by singer/guitarist John Ross, has shared a new song, “Air Drumming Fix You.” It’s their first single for Fire Talk, who have just announced that they’ve signed the New York band. The “Fix You” of the title and lyrics is presumably the Coldplay song. Listen to the single below, followed Wild Pink’s upcoming tour dates.

Wild Pink’s last album, ILYSM, came out in 2022 via Royal Mountain and was the quick follow-up to 2021’s A Billion Little Lights (also on Royal Mountain).

Wild Pink Tour Dates:

March 13 - Burlington, VT @ FOAM Brewery ^

March 14 - Portland, ME @ Oxbow Brewery ^

March 15 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s +

March 16 - New York, NY @ Union Pool (Early) +

March 16 - New York, NY @ Union Pool (Late) +

March 19 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge *

March 30 - Ft. Collins, CO @ The Armory *

March 22 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge *

March 23 - Kansas City, MO @ recordBar *

March 24 - Davenport, IA, @ The Racoon Motel *

March 26 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry *

March 27 - Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium *

March 28 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *

March 29 - Detroit, MI @ Lager House *

March 30 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi *

March 31 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *

April 2 - Little Rock, AR @ Stickyz Rock n Roll Chicken Shack *

April 3 - Jackson, MS @ Hal & Mal’s *

April 5 - Houston, TX @ Last Concert Cafe *

April 6 - Waco, TX @ Common Grounds *

May 30 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird #

May 31 - Ely, NV @ Schellraiser

June 3 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile #

June 4 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin #

June 5 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall #

June 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram #

June 8 - San Diego, CA @ The Music Box #



^ with Greg Mendez

+ with Empty Country and Sweet Harm

* with Sun June

# with The Ravonettes

