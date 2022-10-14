 Wild Pink - Stream the New Album and Read Our Rave Review of It | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wild Pink - Stream the New Album and Read Our Rave Review of It

ILYSM Out Now via Royal Mountain

Oct 14, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Mitchell Wojcik
Wild Pink have released a new album, ILYSM, today via Royal Mountain. Read our review of it here and stream the album below.

Upon announcement of the new album in July, Wild Pink shared the single “ILYSM,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. They later shared the album tracks “Hold My Hand,” which features Julien Baker and was one of our Songs of the Week, “See You Better Now,” which features J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr. and was also one of our Songs of the Week, and “The Grass Widow in the Glass Window,” which features Yasmin Williams.

Wild Pink’s previous album, A Billion Little Lights, came out last February via Royal Mountain.

