Wings of Desire Announce New Singles Collection, Share Two New Songs and a Live Video Life Is Infinite Due Out December 8 via WMD Records; Listen to “A Gun in Every Home” and “001 [Tame the War, Feed the Fire]” Now

Photography by Holly Whitaker



British duo Wings of Desire (Chloe Little and James Taylor) have announced a new singles collection, Life Is Infinite, and shared two new songs from it—“A Gun in Every Home” and “001 [Tame the War, Feed the Fire]”—as well as a live video for the former song. Life Is Infinite is due out December 8 via WMD Records. It’s not a debut album, but instead “collects together the formative tracks of their opening era,” according to a press release. Check out the new songs and live video below, followed by the collection’s tracklisting and cover artwork, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

The duo collectively had this to say about “A Gun in Every Home” in the press release: “Surrendering to yourself can be one of the most difficult things to achieve. We have so many mental programs and blocks preventing us from allowing ourselves to just ‘be’. A gun in every home explores the idea of reflecting on one’s shadow in order to break through to the other side. A dark night of the soul, although painful, is a necessary storm we have to go through in order to experience growth and expansion in this incarnation.”



Of “001 [Tame the War, Feed the Fire]” they say: “Is it our burning desires which will lead us and our planet to our ultimate destruction? Or will strength, love and unity lead us to a new beginning? A grand reset… our year zero.



“001 was a song written before this incarnation of the band. The last few lines giving us the final piece of the puzzle…our name: ‘Tame the war, feed the fire, can’t deny the wings of desire.’



“Our desires often take over us and have wings of their own. We must eliminate/burn through our desires in order to reach higher states of consciousness. Our attachments can lead us down destructive paths.”

“001 [Tame the War, Feed the Fire]” has a bit of a New Order vibe.

Life Is Infinite includes two new songs—“Made of Love” and “Be Here Now”—the band shared in August. The latter is not an Oasis cover, but it did make our Songs of the Week list.

Life Is Infinite also features “Runnin’,” a new song the band released in January that was one of our Songs of the Week, and “Choose a Life,” a new song the band shared last year that was also one of our Songs of the Week.

In 2021, Wings of Desire released the EP Amun-Ra.

Pick up our current print issue, Issue 71, to read our Pleased to Meet You interview with Wings of Desire.

Life Is Infinite Tracklisting:

1. Runnin’

2. Be Here Now

3. Choose a Life

4. A Gun in Every Home

5. Better Late Than Never

6. Perfect World

7. Chance of a Lifetime

8. I Will Try My Best

9. A Million Other Suns

10. 001 [Tame the War, Feed the Fire]

11. Made of Love

12. Angels

13. [The Knife]

Wings of Desire UK Tour Dates:

14th November - Bristol - Thekla w/ Bleach Lab

15th November - Brighton - Patterns w/ Bleach Lab

16th November - London - Scala w/ Bleach Lab

