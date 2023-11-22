News

All





Wings of Desire Share Two New Songs: “Angels” and “Better Late Than Never” Life Is Infinite Due Out December 8 via WMD Records

Photography by Holly Whitaker



British duo Wings of Desire (Chloe Little and James Taylor) are releasing a new singles collection, Life Is Infinite, on December 8 via WMD Records. Now they have shared two new songs from it, “Angels” and “Better Late Than Never,” the former via a music video. Check them both out below.

Of “Angels” the band collectively had this to say in a press release: “Can you feel the cosmic wave crashing down timelines that no longer serve us? The ethereal and real finally merge into our collective dreamscape and help us paint a better world and re-shape our celestial future. We’re falling down like angels.”

Of “Better Late Than Never” they say: “In the west, we are ingrained to think getting older is a bad thing.

“In the east ageing is championed and seen as an opportunity to gain great insight and wisdom.

“The song is about letting go and allowing time to take you on a grand journey of self discovery, and finding empowerment in all the life experience you have gained.

“We need to find the transcendent in a world rooted in constant change and destruction. Otherwise we risk being washed ashore.”

Life Is Infinite is not a debut album, but instead “collects together the formative tracks of their opening era,” according to a press release.

When it was announced, the band shared two new songs from it—“A Gun in Every Home” and “001 [Tame the War, Feed the Fire]”—as well as a live video for the former song. “001 [Tame the War, Feed the Fire]” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared two more songs from it, “Chance of a Lifetime” and “I Will Try My Best.” “Chance of a Lifetime” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Life Is Infinite includes two new songs—“Made of Love” and “Be Here Now”—the band shared in August. The latter is not an Oasis cover, but it did make our Songs of the Week list.

Life Is Infinite also features “Runnin’,” a new song the band released in January that was one of our Songs of the Week, and “Choose a Life,” a new song the band shared last year that was also one of our Songs of the Week.

In 2021, Wings of Desire released the EP Amun-Ra.

Pick up our current print issue, Issue 71, to read our Pleased to Meet You interview with Wings of Desire.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.