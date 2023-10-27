News

All





Wings of Desire Share Two New Songs: “Chance of a Lifetime” and “I Will Try My Best” Life Is Infinite Due Out December 8 via WMD Records

Photography by Holly Whitaker



British duo Wings of Desire (Chloe Little and James Taylor) are releasing a new singles collection, Life Is Infinite, on December 8 via WMD Records. Now they have shared two new songs from it, “Chance of a Lifetime” and “I Will Try My Best,” the former via a music video. Check them both out below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Of “Chance of a Lifetime” the band collectively had this to say in a press release: “We are yearning for something deeper, wanting to jump off the conveyor belt of life and prepare ourselves for the uncomfortable truth that we’ve never truly known what it is to live. We are not claiming to have the answer, but if we can inspire a conversation or spark the listeners imagination then we are one step closer to the realisation that there is much more to living than we can consider tangible.”

Of “I Will Try My Best” they say: “We can only ever give our best at life. We all have our own individual karma and dharma to deal with, each and everyone of us so incredibly unique. Our predicaments and circumstance entirely different to the next. So when you go through with your day to day life try to stay conscious of others (easier said than done I know). We all have our moments in the sun but understand that all of us go through times of suffering. So treat others like you would treat yourself as everyone is just you experiencing a different parallel life, journeying through the space-time continuum.”

Life Is Infinite is not a debut album, but instead “collects together the formative tracks of their opening era,” according to a press release.

When it was announced, the band shared two new songs from it—“A Gun in Every Home” and “001 [Tame the War, Feed the Fire]”—as well as a live video for the former song. “001 [Tame the War, Feed the Fire]” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Life Is Infinite includes two new songs—“Made of Love” and “Be Here Now”—the band shared in August. The latter is not an Oasis cover, but it did make our Songs of the Week list.

Life Is Infinite also features “Runnin’,” a new song the band released in January that was one of our Songs of the Week, and “Choose a Life,” a new song the band shared last year that was also one of our Songs of the Week.

In 2021, Wings of Desire released the EP Amun-Ra.

Pick up our current print issue, Issue 71, to read our Pleased to Meet You interview with Wings of Desire.

Wings of Desire UK Tour Dates:

14th November - Bristol - Thekla w/ Bleach Lab

15th November - Brighton - Patterns w/ Bleach Lab

16th November - London - Scala w/ Bleach Lab

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.