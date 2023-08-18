News

Wings of Desire Share Two New Songs – “Made of Love” and “Be Here Now” Touring the UK with Bleach Lab This Fall

Photography by Holly Whitaker



British duo Wings of Desire (Chloe Little and James Taylor) have shared two new songs, “Made of Love” and “Be Here Now.” The latter is not an Oasis cover. Listen to both songs below, followed by the band’s upcoming UK tour dates, including some shows with Bleach Lab.

In a press release, the duo collectively had this to say about “Made of Love”: “In the wake of hyper-masculinity being promoted within the internet sphere, we invite all the tough guys out there to try and feel their emotions instead of repressing them. There is nothing cool or sexy about trying to dominate or intimidate others. The hustle and grind mentality is not your way out of the ‘Matrix’ (related to the Latin word for ‘mother’) but tenderness, togetherness, and embracing both your femininity and masculinity is. I invite you all to put down your weapons and join us in solidarity. And to remember that It’s ok to show your vulnerability sometimes. What fire does not destroy, it hardens.”

Of “Be Here Now” they say: “‘Be Here Now’ is a song about being exactly where you’re supposed to be. Being present means that instead of focussing on what happened to you yesterday or what could happen tomorrow, you are simply here, now. No one wants to be stuck on autopilot, it’s not good for the soul. As humans we need to be aware of the automatic actions and reactions we have become accustomed to, and find a place of clarity and calm. The present moment offers peace, it gives us space to transcend.

“Ram Dass first coined the term ‘Be Here Now’ in 1971, but the intention is infinite. You can feel completely in control yet have absolutely no say over your destiny, and that is a strange sensation to get used to. It goes against everything we’ve been taught in Western civilisation, but once you embrace freedom, the universe becomes your oyster.”

The new songs follow “Runnin’,” a new song the band released in January that was one of our Songs of the Week, and “Choose a Life,” a new song the band shared last year that was also one of our Songs of the Week.

In 2021, Wings of Desire released the EP Amun-Ra.

Pick up our current print issue, Issue 71, to read our Pleased to Meet You interview with Wings of Desire.

Wings of Desire UK Tour Dates:

2nd September - Tiff Cuff Festival @ The Roundhouse (London) w/ The Cribs

14th November - Bristol - Thekla w/ Bleach Lab

15th November - Brighton - Patterns w/ Bleach Lab

16th November - London - Scala w/ Bleach Lab

