Wings of Desire Share Video For New Single “Choose A Life” Out Now via WMD

Photography by Holly Whitaker



Wings of Desire (ex-INHEAVEN members Chloe Little and James Taylor) have shared a video for their new single “Choose a Life.” The single was recently featured on the FIFA 2023 soundtrack. View the video below.

In a press release, the duo state: “‘Choose A Life’ is about living life outside of the ‘normal’ templates provided for us by society. Although the comforts of modernity make us feel safe, they often don’t give us the happiness and fulfillment we crave. As the world around us shifts and crumbles, maybe it’s time to write a new script? We were inspired by a trip to Berlin where we visited the legendary Hansa studios, and got drunk at Neues Ufer.”

Last year, Wings of Desire released the EP Amun-Ra.

