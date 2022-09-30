 Wings of Desire Share Video For New Single “Choose A Life” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, September 30th, 2022  
Subscribe

Wings of Desire Share Video For New Single “Choose A Life”

Out Now via WMD

Sep 30, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Holly Whitaker
Bookmark and Share


Wings of Desire (ex-INHEAVEN members Chloe Little and James Taylor) have shared a video for their new single “Choose a Life.” The single was recently featured on the FIFA 2023 soundtrack. View the video below.

In a press release, the duo state: “‘Choose A Life’ is about living life outside of the ‘normal’ templates provided for us by society. Although the comforts of modernity make us feel safe, they often don’t give us the happiness and fulfillment we crave. As the world around us shifts and crumbles, maybe it’s time to write a new script? We were inspired by a trip to Berlin where we visited the legendary Hansa studios, and got drunk at Neues Ufer.”

Last year, Wings of Desire released the EP Amun-Ra.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent