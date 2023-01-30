Wings of Desire Share Video For New Song “Runnin’”
Single Out Now via WMD
Jan 30, 2023
Photography by Holly Whitaker
British duo Wings of Desire (Chloe Little and James Taylor) have shared a new song, “Runnin’,” via a music video. The single is out now via WMD. Watch the video below, followed by the band’s upcoming UK tour dates.
In a press release, the duo collectively had this to say about the new song: “Running endlessly in circles under the tight grip of a culture designed to distract us from ourselves. Do we still believe that the internet knows what’s best for us? Maybe it’s time to get off the wheel and see what’s outside.”
“Runnin’” follows “Choose a Life,” a new song the band shared last year that was one of our Songs of the Week. The press releases promises more new music in 2023 and hints that an album or EP might be on the way.
In 2021, Wings of Desire released the EP Amun-Ra.
Wings of Desire UK Tour Dates:
8th February - Manchester - YES
9th February - Sheffield - The Factory
10th February - Newcastle - Bobiks
11th February - Glasgow - The Poetry Club
13th February - Leeds - Oporto
14th February - Birmingham - The Sunflower Lounge
15th February - London - The Lexington
