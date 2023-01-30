News

Wings of Desire Share Video For New Song “Runnin’” Single Out Now via WMD

Photography by Holly Whitaker



British duo Wings of Desire (Chloe Little and James Taylor) have shared a new song, “Runnin’,” via a music video. The single is out now via WMD. Watch the video below, followed by the band’s upcoming UK tour dates.

In a press release, the duo collectively had this to say about the new song: “Running endlessly in circles under the tight grip of a culture designed to distract us from ourselves. Do we still believe that the internet knows what’s best for us? Maybe it’s time to get off the wheel and see what’s outside.”

“Runnin’” follows “Choose a Life,” a new song the band shared last year that was one of our Songs of the Week. The press releases promises more new music in 2023 and hints that an album or EP might be on the way.

In 2021, Wings of Desire released the EP Amun-Ra.

Wings of Desire UK Tour Dates:

8th February - Manchester - YES

9th February - Sheffield - The Factory

10th February - Newcastle - Bobiks

11th February - Glasgow - The Poetry Club

13th February - Leeds - Oporto

14th February - Birmingham - The Sunflower Lounge

15th February - London - The Lexington

