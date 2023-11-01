News

All





Wisp Releases “Once then we’ll be free” New Single from Mysterious Emerging Shoegaze Artist

Photography by Press Shot



Wisp — the mysterious 19-year-old whose modern take on shoegaze has quickly attracted a dedicated cult fanbase — releases “Once then we’ll be free.”

Written from what Wisp describes as “the perspective of telling your partner you believe in them and with time you guys can both live happily together,” “Once then we’ll be free” posits devotion as the act of literally falling in love — of succumbing to gravity, danger, and uncertainty in the pursuit of sublime connection.

Directed by Boni Mata with creative direction from Nick Vernet, the “Once Then We’ll Be Free” visualizer incorporates night-vision forest footage reminiscent of The Blair Witch Project — apropos for a track released on Halloween. Inspired by the likes of Whirr and Deftones, Wisp has crafted a distinct and sophisticated sound that strives to realize the expansive possibilities of rock music. It has connected with fans in a real way: Debut single “Your Face” became a low-key rock song of the summer, amassing over 21 million streams on Spotify alone.

TikTok | Instagram | YouTube



Support Under the Radar on Patreon.