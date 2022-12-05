 Wolf Alice Share Cover of Holiday Song “In the Bleak Midwinter” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, December 5th, 2022  
Subscribe

Wolf Alice Share Cover of Holiday Song “In the Bleak Midwinter”

Out Now via Dirty Hit/RCA

Dec 05, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Andy DeLuca
Bookmark and Share


Britain’s Wolf Alice have shared a cover of the Christina Rossetti and Gustav Holst poem “In the Bleak Midwinter.” It is out now via Dirty Hit/RCA. Listen below.

In a press release, Wolf Alice state: “We have always thought ‘In the Bleak Midwinter’ was a beautiful melody and we could kind of imagine it as some kind of melancholy pop song, so with that in mind we tried a version of it sometime last year which we thought you may as well have this year too, because you can never have too many Christmas songs.”

Wolf Alice’s most recent album, Blue Weekend, came out last year and was #2 on our Top 100 Albums of 2021 list.

Read our interview with Wolf Alice on Blue Weekend.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #70

Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)

Most Recent