Wolf Alice Share Cover of Holiday Song “In the Bleak Midwinter”
Dec 05, 2022
Photography by Andy DeLuca
Britain’s Wolf Alice have shared a cover of the Christina Rossetti and Gustav Holst poem “In the Bleak Midwinter.” It is out now via Dirty Hit/RCA. Listen below.
In a press release, Wolf Alice state: “We have always thought ‘In the Bleak Midwinter’ was a beautiful melody and we could kind of imagine it as some kind of melancholy pop song, so with that in mind we tried a version of it sometime last year which we thought you may as well have this year too, because you can never have too many Christmas songs.”
Wolf Alice’s most recent album, Blue Weekend, came out last year and was #2 on our Top 100 Albums of 2021 list.
Read our interview with Wolf Alice on Blue Weekend.
