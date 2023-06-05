 Wombo Share Video for New Song “Thread” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, June 5th, 2023  
Wombo Share Video for New Song “Thread”

Slab EP Due Out This Friday via Firetalk

Jun 05, 2023 By Kat Ramkumar Photography by Fallon Frierson
Louisville, KY natives, indie band Wombo, have shared a new song “Thread” via music video. It’s the latest single from their second studio EP, Slab, which is due out this Friday on Firetalk. Wombo’s Cameron Lowe directed the video. Watch the video below, followed by Slab’s tracklist and the band’s upcoming tour dates opening for Bully.

“Thread,” originally composed to be a solo piece on the piano, consists of various layers, “that transform the song’s outward simplicity into something both transient and spellbinding,” according to a press release.

Previously to Slab, Wombo released an album called Fairy Rust in 2022.

Slab Tracklist:

1. Slab
2. In Situ
3. Thread
4. Wolfe Ave 40

Wombo Tour Dates:

Thu Sep 14 - Davenport IA - Raccoon Motel
Fri Sep 15 - Minneapolis MN - First Ave
Sat Sep 16 - Milwaukee WI - X-Ray Arcade
Sun Sep 17 - Detroit MI - Loving Touch
Tue Sep 19 - Toronto ON - Lee’s Palace
Wed Sep 20 - Albany NY - Lark Hall
Thu Sep 21 - Boston MA - Crystal Ballroom
Fri Sep 22 - Hamden CT - Space Ballroom
Sat Sep 23 - Philadelphia PA - First Unitarian
Sun Sep 24 - Washington DC - Black Cat

