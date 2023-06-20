News

Woods Announce New Album, Share Two New Songs “White Winter Melody” and “Between the Past” Perennial Due Out September 15 via Woodsist

Photography by John Andrews



Bi-coastal band, Woods, have announced the release of their new album, Perennial, and shared its double lead single, “Between the Past” and “White Winter Melody.” “Between the Past” is also accompanied by an Ian McNaughton-directed, split-screen music video. Perennial is due out September 15 via Woodsist. Listen to the songs below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

The concept for Perennial grew from a bed of guitar, keyboard, and drum loops by band member Jimmy Earl. Soon after, bandmates Jarvis Taveniere and John Andrews convened at Panoramic House to build songs and jam out with various instruments. The name for the album was derived from perennial plants, a classic example of nature’s loops. This notion mimics itself in Woods’ music, which is teeming with cyclic lyrics and instruments. Woods carries the idea of repetition and constants throughout the planes of folk and psychedelic rock they experiment with.

Woods’ last album was 2020’s Strange to Explain.

Perennial Tracklist:

1. The Shed

2. Between The Past

3. Another Side

4. White Winter Melody

5. Sip Of Happiness

6. Little Black Flowers

7. Day Moving On

8. The Wind Again

9. Weep

10. Double Dream

11. Perennial

