Wednesday, July 26th, 2023  
Woods Share Two New Songs “Another Side,” and “Weep”

Perennial Due Out September 15 via Woodsist; Announce Headline Tour Dates

Jul 26, 2023 By Kat Ramkumar Photography by Woods
Bi-coastal band, Woods, have shared two new songs, “Another Side,” and “Weep,” which are the latest releases from their upcoming album Perennial. This LP is due out September 15 via the band’s own Woodsist. The band have also shared a handful of fall tour dates. Listen to “Another Side,” and “Weep,” below, followed by the upcoming tour dates.

These glimpses of Perennial operate in classic Woods mode: shimmering, familiar, and fractionally unsettling. “Another Side,” offers lush guitar with a well mixed breathy chorus while “Weep” bursts into colorful, needy lyrics in union with its jaunty backing track.

Woods previously released a video for “Between the Past” and “White Winter Melody” which are both featured on their upcoming album.

Woods Tour Dates:

Sat. Sept. 23 - Accord, NY @ Woodsist Festival (tickets)
Tue. Sept. 26 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong (tickets)
Wed. Sept. 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie (tickets)
Thu. Sept. 28 - New York, NY @ Knitting Factory (tickets)
Sat. Sept. 30 - Burlington, VT @ Radiobean (tickets)

