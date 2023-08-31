 Woods Share Two New Songs – “Little Black Flowers” and “Day Moving On” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, August 31st, 2023  
Woods Share Two New Songs – “Little Black Flowers” and “Day Moving On”

Perennial Due Out September 15 via Woodsist

Aug 31, 2023 By Mark Redfern Photography by John Andrews
Woods are releasing a new album, Perennial, on September 15 via the band’s own Woodsist label. Now they have shared two more new songs from it: “Little Black Flowers” and “Day Moving On.” Listen to them both below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Woods have been sharing two singles at a time. When Perennial was announced, Woods shared its first two singles, “Between the Past” and “White Winter Melody.” Then they shared its next two singles, “Another Side” and “Weep.”

The concept for Perennial grew from a bed of guitar, keyboard, and drum loops by band member Jimmy Earl. Soon after, bandmates Jarvis Taveniere and John Andrews convened at Panoramic House to build songs and jam out with various instruments. The name for the album was derived from perennial plants, a classic example of nature’s loops. This notion mimics itself in Woods’ music, which is teeming with cyclic lyrics and instruments. Woods carries the idea of repetition and constants throughout the planes of folk and psychedelic rock they experiment with.

Woods’ last album was 2020’s Strange to Explain.

Woods Tour Dates:

Sat. Sept. 23 - Accord, NY @ Woodsist Festival
Tue. Sept. 26 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong
Wed. Sept. 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie
Thu. Sept. 28 - New York, NY @ Knitting Factory
Fri. Sept. 29 - Portland, ME @ Apohadion Theater
Sat. Sept. 30 - Burlington, VT @ Radiobean
Mon. Nov. 13 - San Diego, CA @ Whistle Stop
Tue. Nov. 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
Wed. Nov. 15 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s
Fri. Nov. 17 - Ojai, CA @ Deer Lodge
Sat. Nov. 18 - Big Sur, CA @ Fernwood
Sun. Nov. 19 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Comments

