News

All





Woods Share Two New Songs – “Little Black Flowers” and “Day Moving On” Perennial Due Out September 15 via Woodsist

Photography by John Andrews



Woods are releasing a new album, Perennial, on September 15 via the band’s own Woodsist label. Now they have shared two more new songs from it: “Little Black Flowers” and “Day Moving On.” Listen to them both below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Woods have been sharing two singles at a time. When Perennial was announced, Woods shared its first two singles, “Between the Past” and “White Winter Melody.” Then they shared its next two singles, “Another Side” and “Weep.”

The concept for Perennial grew from a bed of guitar, keyboard, and drum loops by band member Jimmy Earl. Soon after, bandmates Jarvis Taveniere and John Andrews convened at Panoramic House to build songs and jam out with various instruments. The name for the album was derived from perennial plants, a classic example of nature’s loops. This notion mimics itself in Woods’ music, which is teeming with cyclic lyrics and instruments. Woods carries the idea of repetition and constants throughout the planes of folk and psychedelic rock they experiment with.

Woods’ last album was 2020’s Strange to Explain.

Woods Tour Dates:

Sat. Sept. 23 - Accord, NY @ Woodsist Festival

Tue. Sept. 26 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

Wed. Sept. 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

Thu. Sept. 28 - New York, NY @ Knitting Factory

Fri. Sept. 29 - Portland, ME @ Apohadion Theater

Sat. Sept. 30 - Burlington, VT @ Radiobean

Mon. Nov. 13 - San Diego, CA @ Whistle Stop

Tue. Nov. 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

Wed. Nov. 15 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

Fri. Nov. 17 - Ojai, CA @ Deer Lodge

Sat. Nov. 18 - Big Sur, CA @ Fernwood

Sun. Nov. 19 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.