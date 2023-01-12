Xiu Xiu Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Maybae Baeby”
Ignore Grief Due Out March 3 via Polyvinyl
Jan 12, 2023
Photography by Cody Cloud
Xiu Xiu have announced a new album, Ignore Grief, and shared its first single, “Maybae Baeby,” via a music video. They have also announced some tour dates. Ignore Grief is due out March 3 via Polyvinyl. The band’s Angela Seo directed the “Maybae Baeby” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as Xiu Xiu’s upcoming tour dates.
Frontman Jamie Stewart had this to say in a press release: “In ‘Maybae Baeby,’ the singer’s viewpoint is of a young person hiding in a fantastical conversation with a tarantula in order to escape a physically abusive parent. We were hiding within this fantasy of a fantasy, following the model of the late 1950s sub genre of ‘Teen Tragedy Songs,’ to try and find a way to come to terms with a number of staggeringly horrendous events that occurred to people close to the band over the last 2 years.”
Seo had this to say about the video: “The video is, for better or worse, about literal isolation, all the things we tell ourselves to should do or not do, forcing open a small crack and crawling deep into it, even if we know we shouldn’t, just to get away to somewhere else, even if it’s worse.”
Xiu Xiu’s core lineup of Stewart and Seo is now augmented by new member David Kendrick (Sparks, Devo, Gleaming Spires). Half of the album’s songs are sung by Stewart, the other half by Seo.
Xiu Xiu’s last album was 2021’s OH NO, an album of duets featuring Angus Andrew of Liars, Sharon Van Etten, Chelsea Wolfe, George Lewis Jr. of Twin Shadow, Owen Pallett, Jonathan Meiburg of Shearwater and Loma, Greg Saunier of Deerhoof, and others. OH NO was the follow-up to 2019’s Girl with Basket of Fruit and 2017’s FORGET.
Ignore Grief Tracklist:
1. The Real Chaos Cha Cha Cha
2. 666 Photos of Nothing
3. Esquerita, Little Richard
4. Maybae Baeby
5. Tarsier, Tarsier, Tarsier, Tarsier
6. Pahrump
7. Border Factory
8. Dracula Parrot, Moon Moth
9. Brothel Creeper
10. For M
Xiu Xiu Spring 2023 U.S. Tour Dates:
04/02 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
04/03 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
04/04 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
04/05 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar
04/06 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves
04/07 - Austin, TX @ Elysium
04/09 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
04/10 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live
04/12 - Memphis, TN @ Greenroom - Crosstown Arts
04/13 - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room - Third Man Records
04/14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
04/15 - Savannah, GA @ Lodge Of Sorrows
04/16 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
04/18 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
04/19 - New York, NY @ LPR
04/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
04/21 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery
04/22 - Harrisburg, PA @ Stage on Herr
04/23 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
04/25 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
04/26 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
04/27 - Rock Island, IL @ Rozz Tozz
04/28 - Iowa City, IA @ Trumpet Blossom
04/29 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
04/30 - Denver, CO @ HQ
05/01 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
05/03 - Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project
05/04 - Portland, OR @ Holocene
05/05 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
05/07 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
