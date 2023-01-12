News

Xiu Xiu Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Maybae Baeby” Ignore Grief Due Out March 3 via Polyvinyl

Photography by Cody Cloud



Xiu Xiu have announced a new album, Ignore Grief, and shared its first single, “Maybae Baeby,” via a music video. They have also announced some tour dates. Ignore Grief is due out March 3 via Polyvinyl. The band’s Angela Seo directed the “Maybae Baeby” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as Xiu Xiu’s upcoming tour dates.

Frontman Jamie Stewart had this to say in a press release: “In ‘Maybae Baeby,’ the singer’s viewpoint is of a young person hiding in a fantastical conversation with a tarantula in order to escape a physically abusive parent. We were hiding within this fantasy of a fantasy, following the model of the late 1950s sub genre of ‘Teen Tragedy Songs,’ to try and find a way to come to terms with a number of staggeringly horrendous events that occurred to people close to the band over the last 2 years.”

Seo had this to say about the video: “The video is, for better or worse, about literal isolation, all the things we tell ourselves to should do or not do, forcing open a small crack and crawling deep into it, even if we know we shouldn’t, just to get away to somewhere else, even if it’s worse.”

Xiu Xiu’s core lineup of Stewart and Seo is now augmented by new member David Kendrick (Sparks, Devo, Gleaming Spires). Half of the album’s songs are sung by Stewart, the other half by Seo.

Xiu Xiu’s last album was 2021’s OH NO, an album of duets featuring Angus Andrew of Liars, Sharon Van Etten, Chelsea Wolfe, George Lewis Jr. of Twin Shadow, Owen Pallett, Jonathan Meiburg of Shearwater and Loma, Greg Saunier of Deerhoof, and others. OH NO was the follow-up to 2019’s Girl with Basket of Fruit and 2017’s FORGET.

Listen to our 2022 interview with Xiu Xiu for the Under the Radar Podcast.

Read our 16th Annual Artist Survey interview with Xiu Xiu.

Ignore Grief Tracklist:

1. The Real Chaos Cha Cha Cha

2. 666 Photos of Nothing

3. Esquerita, Little Richard

4. Maybae Baeby

5. Tarsier, Tarsier, Tarsier, Tarsier

6. Pahrump

7. Border Factory

8. Dracula Parrot, Moon Moth

9. Brothel Creeper

10. For M

Xiu Xiu Spring 2023 U.S. Tour Dates:

04/02 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

04/03 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

04/04 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

04/05 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

04/06 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves

04/07 - Austin, TX @ Elysium

04/09 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

04/10 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live

04/12 - Memphis, TN @ Greenroom - Crosstown Arts

04/13 - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room - Third Man Records

04/14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

04/15 - Savannah, GA @ Lodge Of Sorrows

04/16 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

04/18 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

04/19 - New York, NY @ LPR

04/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

04/21 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

04/22 - Harrisburg, PA @ Stage on Herr

04/23 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

04/25 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

04/26 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

04/27 - Rock Island, IL @ Rozz Tozz

04/28 - Iowa City, IA @ Trumpet Blossom

04/29 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

04/30 - Denver, CO @ HQ

05/01 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

05/03 - Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

05/04 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

05/05 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

05/07 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

